14.12.2021 09:00:51
EQS-News: Holcim completes bolt-on acquisition in the US
EQS-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim completed the acquisition of Marshall Concrete Products, a longstanding and trusted supplier of concrete products and services in Minneapolis/St. Paul and the surrounding metropolitan area. This acquisition expands Holcim's footprint in the US.
|09.12.21
|Holcim Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.12.21
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.12.21
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.21
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.21
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
