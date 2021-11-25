|
25.11.2021 09:00:13
EQS-News: Holcim launches DYNAMax high-performance concrete to build more with less
|
EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch
Holcim introduces DYNAMax, the ultimate performance concrete, delivering high strength, durability and rigidity with design freedom and sustainability. The latest global concrete innovation coming out of Holcim's R&D Center, DYNAMax will be launched in close to ten markets across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific in 2022. Delivering high performance and design freedom in a sustainable way, DYNAMax is suitable for a broad range of applications, from complex infrastructure to high-rise buildings.
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'I'm excited by the launch of our DYNAMax high-performance concrete, advancing our global range of innovative and sustainable building solutions. With today's population and urbanization trends, DYNAMax is an ideal material to build smarter cities. It offers high performance to build more with less with no compromise on aesthetics and functionality.'
DYNAMax is the ultimate performance concrete for demanding construction projects. It enables smart design, with thinner and longer structures and higher functionality. With optimal material use, it allows more usable space and greater variability in floor plans. Its durability minimizes maintenance and lifecycle costs of a building. Its sustainable footprint is driven by reduced material use, local production and short transport routes as well as its circular and fully recyclable profile.
DYNAMax offers the broadest range of high-performance concrete, delivering superior compressive strength along with additional technical benefits from rigidity to durability. With its ultimate high performance, DYNAMax offers value to all stakeholders across the construction value chain, from architects and designers to homeowners.
For more information on DYNAMax, visit https://www.holcim.com/dynamax.
About Holcim
More information is available on www.holcim.com
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1251861 25.11.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Holcim launches DYNAMax high-performance concrete to build more with less (EQS Group)
|
19.11.21
|EQS-News: Holcim and S AM Swiss Architecture Museum launch Beton, first exhibition on history of concrete in Switzerland (EQS Group)
|
18.11.21
|Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Holcim unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
18.11.21
|Holcim setzt sich neue Mittelfristziele - Holcim-Aktie verliert (dpa-AFX)