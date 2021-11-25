EQS-News: Holcim launches DYNAMax high-performance concrete to build more with less

EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch

Holcim launches DYNAMax high-performance concrete to build more with less



25.11.2021 / 09:00



DYNAMax, the ultimate performance concrete, delivers high strength and durability with design freedom and sustainability Building more with less, DYNAMax enables more usable space and resource efficiency Global launch in Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific

Holcim introduces DYNAMax, the ultimate performance concrete, delivering high strength, durability and rigidity with design freedom and sustainability. The latest global concrete innovation coming out of Holcim's R&D Center, DYNAMax will be launched in close to ten markets across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific in 2022. Delivering high performance and design freedom in a sustainable way, DYNAMax is suitable for a broad range of applications, from complex infrastructure to high-rise buildings. Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'I'm excited by the launch of our DYNAMax high-performance concrete, advancing our global range of innovative and sustainable building solutions. With today's population and urbanization trends, DYNAMax is an ideal material to build smarter cities. It offers high performance to build more with less with no compromise on aesthetics and functionality.' DYNAMax is the ultimate performance concrete for demanding construction projects. It enables smart design, with thinner and longer structures and higher functionality. With optimal material use, it allows more usable space and greater variability in floor plans. Its durability minimizes maintenance and lifecycle costs of a building. Its sustainable footprint is driven by reduced material use, local production and short transport routes as well as its circular and fully recyclable profile. DYNAMax offers the broadest range of high-performance concrete, delivering superior compressive strength along with additional technical benefits from rigidity to durability. With its ultimate high performance, DYNAMax offers value to all stakeholders across the construction value chain, from architects and designers to homeowners. For more information on DYNAMax, visit https://www.holcim.com/dynamax. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

