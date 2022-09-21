EQS-News: home24 SE: home24 launches Marketplace Offers in Austria, France and Switzerland before the end of the year

EQS-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

home24 launches marketplace offers in Austria, France and Switzerland before the end of the year

After strong start in Germany, home24 transfers successful marketplace offering to other European countries

Marketplaces in Austria, Switzerland and France will be launched in Q4 2022

Sellers can still apply to participate

BERLIN, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 home24 SE is rolling out its successful marketplace offering in other European countries. Curated marketplaces are to be launched in Austria, Switzerland and France before the end of the year. This will enable home24 to expand its offering there as well - predominantly in the categories of accessories, home textiles and seasonal products. The marketplace is integrated into the respective country website of home24, thus offering maximum convenience for customers.

The sellers are carefully selected by home24 so that the reliability, quality and expertise that home24 offers its customers are also guaranteed in the marketplace. Logistics, customer service and invoice processing are handled by the sellers themselves. By participating in the home24 marketplace, they gain access to a significantly larger number of interested customers and benefit from the name recognition and reach of the home24 brand. Currently, interested sellers can still apply to be included in the marketplace offering in Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland.

home24 had launched its marketplace in Germany in July 2022, adding more than 100,000 products from around 100 sellers to its range. After just a few weeks, every seventh order placed on the home24 website contains a marketplace product.

"The success of the curated marketplace in Germany has encouraged us to now rapidly transfer the marketplace to other European countries. We look forward to offering our customers in Austria, France and Switzerland as well a significantly larger range of products on our website, which will ideally complement our existing assortment," says Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24.

The marketplaces for home24 are being set up in cooperation with Mirakl, a leading provider of software solutions for marketplaces. Each launch is preceded by an intensive test phase to ensure technical implementation and flawless processing by the external sellers.

Interested sellers can apply for inclusion in home24's marketplace program at https://www.home24sellerportal.com/

ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 250,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs around 3,000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the Mobly brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 25 in the rest of Europe. home24s product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Moblys stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.home24.com.

