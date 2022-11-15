EQS-News: home24 SE: home24 reports successful third quarter in difficult market environment: positive operating result with stable revenue compared to the previous year

EQS-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

home24 SE: home24 reports successful third quarter in difficult market environment: positive operating result with stable revenue compared to the previous year



15.11.2022

home24 reports successful third quarter in difficult market environment: positive operating result with stable revenue compared to the previous year



Despite continued weak consumer sentiment, home24 reports positive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2 million in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021: EUR -3 million). EBITDA margin remains positive like in Q2.

Revenue in the third quarter was 136 million euros (Q3 2021: 139 million euros).

Operating cash flow improves significantly and is positive at +7 million euros (Q3 2021: -26 million euros).

Guidance for fiscal 2022 confirmed: Revenue growth expected of -7% to +3% (currency adjusted, specified at the half-year), with adjusted EBITDA margin of +1% to +5%.



BERLIN, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 - Despite the persistently difficult consumer sentiment, home24 SE ("home24", "the company") reports almost constant year-on-year revenues in the third quarter of 2022 and generated positive adjusted EBITDA. Operating cash flow was also positive in the third quarter.

Q3 revenues amounted to 136.0 million euros (Q3 2021: 138.6), representing a change of -2% (-5% adjusted for currency effects). In Europe, home24 generated revenue of 105.0 million euros (Q3 2021: 108.0 million euros), while Latin America contributed 31.0 million euros. In the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue totaled 428.1 million euros (previous year: 463.7 million euros), a decline of 8% (10% adjusted for currency effects). Europe accounted for 341.4 million euros (previous year: 379.5 million euros, -10%), and Latin America for 86.9 million euros (previous year: 84.3 million euros, +3%).

Adjusted EBITDA developed positively in Q3, at +1.9 million euros (previous year: -2.8 million euros) despite the challenging market environment, in line with the previous quarter. Key drivers for this were the disciplined marketing measures and further efficiency improvements initiated earlier in the year. In the period from January to September, adjusted EBITDA was -2.6 million euros (previous year: +1.9 million euros). In Europe, the favorable earnings trend continued, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.7 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 3.4 million). In the third quarter of 2022 alone, Europe generated adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.3 million. Also excluding Butlers, adjusted EBITDA in Europe would have been EUR 1.6 million in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA in Latin America in the first nine months was -3.3 million euros (previous year: -1.5 million euros).

Operating cash flow was positive again in Q3 at 6.6 million euros, the second quarter in a row. Overall, Q2 and Q3 of the current fiscal year show a positive operating cash flow of 15.0 million euros. In the first nine months, operating cash flow improved significantly to -8.9 million euros (previous year: -74.1 million euros).

As of September 30, home24 had cash and cash equivalents of 63.2 million euros, close to the level of the previous quarter (6/30/2022: 65.7 million euros).

"It is a reaffirming success that we have posted a positive operating result in the third quarter, with the strong expected revenues in the fourth quarter still ahead of us," says CEO Marc Appelhoff. "We are prevailing against the industry trend and are enhancing our competitive position, despite the difficult economic environment. This is a great achievement by all colleagues at home24, whom we would like to thank explicitly for their performance in this challenging year."

home24 confirms the outlook for the full year, with expected constant currency revenue growth of -7% to +3% (specified at the half-year) as well as adjusted EBITDA margin of +1% to +5%.



KEY FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Non-financial KPIs Unit 9M 2022 9M 2021 Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Gross merchandise value in EURm 592.0 667.3 -11% 194.6 183.1 6% Gross merchandise value online in EURm 504.1 637.0 -21% 158.5 170.9 -7% Gross merchandise value offline in EURm 87.9 30.3 >100% 36.0 12.2 >100% Gross merchandise value growth at constant currency in % -14% 28% -42pp 3% 2% 1pp Number of orders online in k 1,830 2,368 -23% 598 640 -7% Average order value online in EUR 275 269 2% 265 267 -1% Number of active customers online (as of Sep 30) in k 2,036 2,300 -11% 2,036 2,300 -11% Employees (as of Sep 30) number 2,835 1,977 43% 2,835 1,977 43%

Financial KPIs Unit 9M 2022 9M 2021 Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Revenue in EURm 428.1 463.7 -8% 136.0 138.6 -2% Revenue growth at constant currency in % -10% 40% -50pp -5% 17% -22pp Gross profit margin in % 45% 44% 2pp 48% 42% 6pp Profit contribution margin in % 30% 27% 3pp 33% 25% 8pp Adjusted EBITDA margin in % -1% 0% -1pp 1% -2% 3pp Earnings per share in EUR -1.19 -0.74 61% -0.40 -0.36 11% Cash flow from operating activities in EURm -8.9 -74.1 -88% 6.6 -25.5 >-100% thereof changes in net working capital in EURm -4.3 -73.2 -94% 6.4 -23.7 >-100% Cash flow from investing activities in EURm -45.0 -12.9 >100% -3.5 -6.9 -49% Cash flow from financing activities in EURm -21.1 112.8 >-100% -6.9 -3.3 >100% Cash and cash equivalents (as of Sep 30) in EURm 63.2 130.1 -51% 63.2 130.1 -51%

ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 250,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs around 2,800 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the Mobly brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 25 in the rest of Europe. home24s product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Moblys stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.home24.com.

