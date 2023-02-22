EQS-News: home24 SE: In context of the XXXLutz takeover bid home24 applies for a change to the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange

EQS-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission

home24 SE: In context of the XXXLutz takeover bid home24 applies for a change to the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange



22.02.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

In context of the XXXLutz takeover bid home24 applies for a change to the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange

BERLIN, February 22, 2023 - Today, home24 SE ("home24", "the Company") has filed an application for the revocation of the admission of its shares to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The admission of the home24 shares to the regulated market (General Standard) remains unaffected. The revocation is made in the context of the takeover offer by bidders around the XXXLutz Group. The takeover of home24 will be completed as soon as all antitrust approvals have been obtained. After completion of the takeover process, XXXLutz intends to delist home24.

The change to the General Standard will become effective three months after publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the website of the Deutsche Boerse Group (www.deutsche-boerse.com).

The segment change and the associated discontinuation of the extended reporting obligations are intended to reduce complexity. home24 will communicate its audited financial figures on March 30, 2023.

ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 250,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs around 2,800 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the Mobly brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with around 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 25 in the rest of Europe. home24s product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.home24.com.

PRESS Contact:

communications@home24.de

INVESTOR Contact:

ir@home24.de

Legal Disclaimer:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Companys management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.