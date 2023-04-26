EQS-News: home24 SE: XXXLutz Group bidders successfully complete takeover of home24

EQS-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting

home24 SE: XXXLutz Group bidders successfully complete takeover of home24



26.04.2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST

XXXLutz Group bidders successfully complete takeover of home24

Completion of takeover of home24 by bidders around XXXLutz Group

Delisting of home24 still intended

BERLIN, 26. April 2023 RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH, three companies around the XXXLutz Group ("XXXLutz"), have successfully completed the acquisition of home24 SE ("home24", the "Company"). A few days earlier, the EU Commission had already given its approval for the acquisition following the antitrust review.

"We are looking forward to working together with our new shareholder. home24 now has a strong partner at its side to achieve our strategic and operational goals," says CEO Marc Appelhoff. home24 will continue to operate independently and expand its market position as a pure-play home & living e-commerce destination. To this end, also the integration of Butlers will be driven forward in the current year and the marketplace offering will be expanded in a targeted manner.

With the takeover of the majority of shares, the bidders around the XXXLutz Group are aiming for a corresponding position on the company's supervisory board at the next regular general meeting. Furthermore, as announced, the intention is to delist the home24 share from the stock exchange.

HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 250,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs around 3,000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the Mobly brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with around 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 25 in the rest of Europe. home24s product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.home24.com.

XXXLUTZ

XXXLutz has grown steadily in the 77 years of its existence. The XXXLutz group of companies operates over 370 furniture stores in 13 European countries (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Sweden, Serbia and Poland) and employs more than 25,700 employees. With an annual turnover of 5.34 billion euros, the XXXLutz Group is one of the three largest furniture retailers in the world.

communications@home24.de

ir@home24.de

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Companys management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.