HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
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22.09.2026 13:39:43
EQS-News: HomeToGo announces expiration of warrants
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EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HomeToGo announces expiration of warrants
Luxembourg, 22 September 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced that all of its outstanding public Class A Warrants (ISIN: LU2290524383), as well as its Class B Warrants, have officially expired and are no longer valid or tradable. As of today, there are no more warrants outstanding.
Prior to the expiration of the exercise period, no exercises occurred that resulted in the issuance or delivery of shares. Consequently, all Class A and Class B Warrants have expired without value.
About the HomeToGo Group
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: https://www.hometogo.de/ueber-uns/
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22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|EQS News ID:
|2403216
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2403216 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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