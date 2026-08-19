EQS-News: HomeToGo delivers strong H1 2026: IFRS Revenues increased by 72% to €160.1M as Free Cash Flow soared to €48.2M. FY/26 guidance reaffirmed

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

HomeToGo delivers strong H1 2026: IFRS Revenues increased by 72% to €160.1M as Free Cash Flow soared to €48.2M. FY/26 guidance reaffirmed



19.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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HomeToGo delivers strong H1 2026: IFRS Revenues increased by 72% to €160.1M as Free Cash Flow soared to €48.2M. FY/26 guidance reaffirmed

Significant improvement in profitability : Adjusted EBITDA improved substantially by +26.6% YoY in H1/26, accelerating to +58.6% YoY in Q2/26, and reflecting continued advancement in profitability

: Adjusted EBITDA improved substantially by +26.6% YoY in H1/26, accelerating to +58.6% YoY in Q2/26, and reflecting continued advancement in profitability Very strong momentum for HomeToGo_PRO : The Group’s B2B segment delivered outstanding growth in H1/26, with IFRS Revenues more than tripling to €105.2M (+250.5% YoY)

: The Group’s B2B segment delivered outstanding growth in H1/26, with IFRS Revenues more than tripling to €105.2M (+250.5% YoY) Disciplined strategy boosts Marketplace profitability : Marketplace Adjusted EBITDA improved by +16.0% YoY while still delivering a new Booking Revenues Backlog[1] record for end-of-H1, validating the Group’s strategic shift toward high-margin conversion and marketing efficiency

: Marketplace Adjusted EBITDA improved by +16.0% YoY while still delivering a new Booking Revenues Backlog[1] record for end-of-H1, validating the Group’s strategic shift toward high-margin conversion and marketing efficiency Launch of HomeToGo Originals strengthens HomeToGo’s position as Europe’s leading vacation rental group : The new umbrella brand for the Group’s property management companies highlights HomeToGo as one of Europe’s largest direct suppliers of vacation rentals with a strong and growing portfolio

: The new umbrella brand for the Group’s property management companies highlights HomeToGo as one of Europe’s largest direct suppliers of vacation rentals with a strong and growing portfolio AI leadership drives measurable operational and marketing efficiency gains : Deep group-wide AI adoption delivered tangible ROI and significantly faster time-to-market for new product innovations

: Deep group-wide AI adoption delivered tangible ROI and significantly faster time-to-market for new product innovations FY/26 guidance reaffirmed: Backed by strong H1/26 performance, the Group reiterates its FY/26 outlook, expecting IFRS Revenues between €400M and €410M, as well as Adjusted EBITDA between €45M and €47M

Luxembourg, 19 August 2026 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today published its financial results for the first half of 2026. The results highlight continued progress against the Group’s previously announced 2026 strategic roadmap, driving significant improvement in profitability and Free Cash Flow.

In H1/26, HomeToGo substantially increased IFRS Revenues from €93.2M to €160.1M (+71.8% YoY). HomeToGo_PRO delivered extraordinary revenue growth, while the HomeToGo Marketplace recorded an anticipated slight decline, reflecting the ongoing strategic optimization of the business. As a result, HomeToGo_PRO now accounts for approximately 66% of total Group revenue.

The Group’s Adjusted EBITDA improved by +26.6% versus H1/25 to €(15.1)M, accelerating to +58.6% YoY in Q2/26, lifting the margin by +12.6pp to (9.4)% and reaffirming the Group’s continued profitability momentum.

Business segment highlights

HomeToGo_PRO, the Group’s B2B segment which provides software and tech-enabled service solutions to the entire travel market, substantially increased IFRS Revenues by +250.5% YoY to €105.2M, driven primarily by the consolidation of Interhome. Profitability improved markedly, with Adjusted EBITDA turning positive at €1.7M (vs. €(0.6)M in H1/25).

The HomeToGo Marketplace, the Group’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, continued its deliberate strategic shift to prioritize profitability over top-line growth. In H1/26, IFRS Revenues adjusted to €58.8M (vs. €65.5M in H1/25), reflecting a planned reduction in advertising spend to drive marketing efficiency. The benefits of this approach are reflected in improved profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing significantly by +16.0% YoY to €(16.8)M, while the Booking Revenues Backlog of the Marketplace still grew vs. H1/25 to a new end-of-H1 record of €71.9M.

Financial foundation further strengthened

In H1/26, HomeToGo further solidified its strong financial foundation, with cash and cash equivalents advancing to €134.7M (+€46.9M vs. Q1/26). The aforementioned cash balances do not yet include an additional bank account balance of €9.8M, which is classified as an “other financial asset” because it is held in a trust account. Driven by the successful Interhome integration, seasonal cash conversion, and optimized working capital management, Free Cash Flow surged to €48.2M in H1/26 (vs. €(5.0)M in H1/25).

HomeToGo Originals launched as the new umbrella brand for the Group’s property management companies

To highlight its industry-leading direct supply footprint and unlock high-margin growth across HomeToGo_PRO, the Group launched HomeToGo Originals as a new umbrella brand for its property management businesses, Interhome and Kraushaar. HomeToGo Originals strengthens the companies’ existing connection to the HomeToGo Group, while preserving their heritage, expertise and established owner trust. The new brand combines their local on-the-ground service with HomeToGo’s distribution power and advanced travel technology to drive operational efficiencies across more than 20 countries. HomeToGo Originals also serves as a scalable, plug-and-play brand to seamlessly integrate future property management acquisitions under the Group's buy-and-build strategy.

AI Leadership in action: Full Group integration drives measurable operational and marketing efficiency gains

HomeToGo continues to solidify its position as the AI frontrunner in the vacation rental industry, leveraging deep internal adoption to drive tangible business performance. Currently, 100% of the Group’s workforce has access to AI tooling, including the leading frontier models. This integration is yielding substantial operational gains, especially within our Marketing, Product, Engineering, Legal, and Customer Experience teams. For example, AI process automations have enabled 3x faster customer email response times and an 85% reduction in chat escalations to humans, while marketing tests show >40% increase in return. The use of AI also dramatically increased the speed of product iterations and time to market with some of the latest product innovations being built in weeks rather than months.

FY/26 guidance confirmed

HomeToGo reaffirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year: The Group continues to expect to grow IFRS Revenues to between €400M and €410M, while Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of €45M to €47M.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “Our performance in the first half of 2026 shows that our focused strategy is working. We delivered record half-year IFRS Revenues, made clear progress on Group profitability, and reached a major milestone in our brand harmonization with the launch of HomeToGo Originals. With HomeToGo_PRO scaling rapidly, strong marketing efficiency in our Marketplace, the Interhome integration in full swing, AI accelerating our business, and a significantly improved Free Cash Flow, we are well positioned to deliver on our targets.”

H1/26 Results: Quarterly statement, earnings call, and presentation

Dr. Patrick Andrae, CEO, and Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the half-year results on a statutory and like-for-like basis, including more insights into HomeToGo Group’s operational progress in regards to its strategic roadmap from AI acceleration to the Interhome integration, in a conference call today at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/bed96985-7746-4248-89d8-d7a5c9168225

HomeToGo's H1/26 quarterly statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at ir.hometogo.de.

More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit:

https://www.hometogo.de/ueber-uns/

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Bielski, CFO

IR@hometogo.com

Media Contact

Isabel Nacke

press@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures

This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA and Booking Revenues, please refer to the Glossary available on our IR website: Overview of Applied Non-IFRS Performance Measures

[1] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in H1 2026 or prior on the Marketplace with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date after H1 2026.