EQS-News: HomeToGo Group appoints Dr. Bodo Thielmann as Chief Investment Director

HomeToGo Group appoints Dr. Bodo Thielmann as Chief Investment Director



19.09.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

HomeToGo Group appoints Dr. Bodo Thielmann as Chief Investment Director

Luxembourg, 19 September 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, welcomes long-term industry leader Dr. Bodo Thielmann as HomeToGos Chief Investment Director. In this newly created role, Bodo Thielmann will lead the Companys efforts to acquire, integrate and scale profitable businesses. HomeToGo is looking ahead to tapping into its still significant cash position to fuel both organic and inorganic growth and continue its successful, profitable growth trajectory.

Bodo Thielmann joins HomeToGo from his previous role as CEO of Destination Solutions GmbH (HRS Group), one of HomeToGos key partners as a leading travel tech company for vacation rental management. He previously served as CFO of OYO Vacation Homes, which includes brands Belvilla, DanCenter and Traum-Ferienwohnungen. Additionally, he was COO of Electronic Media and Head of New Investments in his decade of experience at Axel Springer Group, including responsibility for investments such as Airbnb, Runtastic, Awin/Zanox and AVIV Group, a leading digital real estate tech company. Initially, he worked for Bertelsmann and Deutsche Telekom Group. Bodo Thielmann currently serves as a Board Member of the German Holiday Home Association.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO of HomeToGo: We are very pleased to welcome Bodo Thielmann, who has been one of our longtime trusted partners, to our HomeToGo leadership team. Bodo brings an inimitable and rare combined expertise of both investments through M&A and operational experience in the vacation rental industry, including extensive knowledge of our unique business model. Our targeted M&A activity has always underlined a strategy of selectively acquiring and scaling healthy, profitable businesses that contribute directly to our operational and financial performance. With multiple value accretive acquisitions in 2022 and a resulting post-merger integration focus that weve completed in 2023, Bodo will be instrumental in fueling our targeted inorganic growth in the future.

Dr. Bodo Thielmann, Chief Investment Director of HomeToGo: Im truly looking forward to joining one of the fastest growing and impressively professional players in the vacation rental industry. In my years of partnering with HomeToGo we have always united on the common goal of delivering an incredible experience for our travelers and key customers on the supply side, and driving resilient and strong performance together. In this new chapter, I look forward to building on their already significant profitable growth trajectory through selective and value accretive M&A and helping to grow their global footprint within our industry.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Media Contact

Caroline Burns

press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

