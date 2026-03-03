EQS-News: HomeToGo partners with Amadeus to bring its vacation rental inventory to Bistro Portal users

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

HomeToGo partners with Amadeus to bring its vacation rental inventory to Bistro Portal users



03.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo partners with Amadeus to bring its vacation rental inventory to Bistro Portal users

Luxembourg, 3 March 2026 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced a strategic partnership with Amadeus, a global travel technology leader connecting the travel ecosystem. Through this partnership, HomeToGo is providing a dedicated vacation rental redistribution gateway to a large audience of travel agencies using Amadeus Bistro Portal, the leading tourism search and offer comparison tool. Powered by HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger, HomeToGo’s suite of redistribution solutions, the integration allows all licensed Amadeus travel agencies to seamlessly access and book from HomeToGo’s extensive portfolio of high-quality vacation rentals. This opens the door for Amadeus Bistro Portal users by making it easier than ever for agencies to match their clients with the perfect stay.

Through Amadeus Bistro Portal, the company reaches a broad network of travel agencies across the DACH region. The new HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger solution for Amadeus delivers a fully customized, seamlessly integrated platform. It combines an intuitive user interface with robust B2B features, including wishlist sharing and comprehensive booking overviews, all designed specifically for professional travel agencies.

Key benefits include:

Intuitive search and booking: Travel agencies can easily browse and reserve high-quality vacation rentals worldwide while earning competitive commissions on every booking.

Travel agencies can easily browse and reserve high-quality vacation rentals worldwide while earning competitive commissions on every booking. Seamless integration : The gateway integrates with core booking and consultation platforms, such as integration with key central reservation systems and Paxlounge, to ensure frictionless communication with customers.

: The gateway integrates with core booking and consultation platforms, such as integration with key central reservation systems and Paxlounge, to ensure frictionless communication with customers. Dedicated support: Partners benefit from access to HomeToGo’s specialized B2B customer experience team, a hallmark of all HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger solutions.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “We are excited to partner with Amadeus to bring the strength of HomeToGo’s vacation rental portfolio directly to its network of travel agencies. This solution underlines the capabilities of our HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger technology, delivering a fully integrated experience tailored to the needs of the B2B travel agency market, which seamlessly fits into the professional tools agents use every day. This collaboration of two technology leaders in travel marks another important step in our vision to unlock better stays, empowering travel professionals with an extensive selection of high-quality vacation rental inventory.”

Ljiliana Budalic, Director Product Management Leisure at Amadeus: “In our partnership with HomeToGo, we see significant synergies. HomeToGo has an excellent international footprint and shares our strong focus on the needs of travel agencies. By integrating the HomeToGo solution, we have significantly expanded the available travel portfolio. At the same time, the content can be searched and compared seamlessly together with the existing Bistro Portal content – a real added value for the travel agency advisory process.”

Experience the gateway at ITB 2026

Prospective and existing Amadeus agency partners attending ITB 2026 are invited to visit the HomeToGo booth (Hall 9, #209) for a live demonstration of the new gateway. Experience the integration firsthand on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:00–6:00 PM or Wednesday, March 4, from 4:00–6:00 PM. In addition, ITB attendees can visit the Amadeus booth (Hall 5.1, #112) for a live demo throughout the convention. Amadeus partners interested in exploring these benefits can also take advantage of a complimentary trial. For further details, please contact your Amadeus Account Manager.



About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about



About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.



Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com



Media Contact

Isabel Nacke

press@hometogo.com