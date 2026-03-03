EQS-News: HomeToGo partners with Amadeus to bring its vacation rental inventory to Bistro Portal users

HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
|
03.03.2026 08:30:03
HomeToGo partners with Amadeus to bring its vacation rental inventory to Bistro Portal users
|
EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
HomeToGo partners with Amadeus to bring its vacation rental inventory to Bistro Portal users
Luxembourg, 3 March 2026 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced a strategic partnership with Amadeus, a global travel technology leader connecting the travel ecosystem. Through this partnership, HomeToGo is providing a dedicated vacation rental redistribution gateway to a large audience of travel agencies using Amadeus Bistro Portal, the leading tourism search and offer comparison tool. Powered by HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger, HomeToGo’s suite of redistribution solutions, the integration allows all licensed Amadeus travel agencies to seamlessly access and book from HomeToGo’s extensive portfolio of high-quality vacation rentals. This opens the door for Amadeus Bistro Portal users by making it easier than ever for agencies to match their clients with the perfect stay.
Through Amadeus Bistro Portal, the company reaches a broad network of travel agencies across the DACH region. The new HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger solution for Amadeus delivers a fully customized, seamlessly integrated platform. It combines an intuitive user interface with robust B2B features, including wishlist sharing and comprehensive booking overviews, all designed specifically for professional travel agencies.
Key benefits include:
Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “We are excited to partner with Amadeus to bring the strength of HomeToGo’s vacation rental portfolio directly to its network of travel agencies. This solution underlines the capabilities of our HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger technology, delivering a fully integrated experience tailored to the needs of the B2B travel agency market, which seamlessly fits into the professional tools agents use every day. This collaboration of two technology leaders in travel marks another important step in our vision to unlock better stays, empowering travel professionals with an extensive selection of high-quality vacation rental inventory.”
Ljiliana Budalic, Director Product Management Leisure at Amadeus: “In our partnership with HomeToGo, we see significant synergies. HomeToGo has an excellent international footprint and shares our strong focus on the needs of travel agencies. By integrating the HomeToGo solution, we have significantly expanded the available travel portfolio. At the same time, the content can be searched and compared seamlessly together with the existing Bistro Portal content – a real added value for the travel agency advisory process.”
Experience the gateway at ITB 2026
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.
We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.
We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.
We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.
Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.
03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2284034
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2284034 03.03.2026 CET/CEST
