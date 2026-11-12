EQS-News: HomeToGo raises FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance following record third quarter performance: Delivers all-time highs in Adjusted EBITDA, IFRS Revenues, and Free Cash Flow

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

HomeToGo raises FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance following record third quarter performance: Delivers all-time highs in Adjusted EBITDA, IFRS Revenues, and Free Cash Flow



12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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HomeToGo raises FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance following record third quarter performance: Delivers all-time highs in Adjusted EBITDA, IFRS Revenues, and Free Cash Flow

FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised : Backed by record profitability and disciplined strategy execution, HomeToGo has raised its FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between €48M and €50M (previously €45M to €47M). The Group’s FY/26 IFRS Revenues guidance is reaffirmed at €400M to €410M

: Backed by record profitability and disciplined strategy execution, HomeToGo has raised its FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between €48M and €50M (previously €45M to €47M). The Group’s FY/26 IFRS Revenues guidance is reaffirmed at €400M to €410M Record Group profitability and IFRS Revenues: Adjusted EBITDA grew by 182.9% YoY in 9M/26 and 80.2% YoY in Q3/26. IFRS Revenues also reached new heights, growing by 72.6% YoY in 9M/26 and 73.3% YoY in Q3/26

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 182.9% YoY in 9M/26 and 80.2% YoY in Q3/26. IFRS Revenues also reached new heights, growing by 72.6% YoY in 9M/26 and 73.3% YoY in Q3/26 Free Cash Flow reached a new 9M peak : Free Cash Flow swung by €57.5M to €31.9M (vs. €(25.5)M in 9M/25), highlighting the Group's significantly improved operational performance and cash generation

: Free Cash Flow swung by €57.5M to €31.9M (vs. €(25.5)M in 9M/25), highlighting the Group's significantly improved operational performance and cash generation HomeToGo_PRO was the key driver of the Group’s growth : The B2B segment’s IFRS Revenues hit a new high of €237.3M in 9M/26 (+193.1% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA showed even more momentum, rising to €45.9M in 9M/26 (+281.7% YoY)

: The B2B segment’s IFRS Revenues hit a new high of €237.3M in 9M/26 (+193.1% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA showed even more momentum, rising to €45.9M in 9M/26 (+281.7% YoY) Further improvement in Marketplace profitability : The B2C Marketplace continued to prioritize profitability over top-line growth, driving a 63.9% YoY surge in Adjusted EBITDA to a new record of €16.4M in 9M/26

: The B2C Marketplace continued to prioritize profitability over top-line growth, driving a 63.9% YoY surge in Adjusted EBITDA to a new record of €16.4M in 9M/26 Interhome €10M synergy target delivered ahead of schedule : Additional annualized cost savings of €4M were generated through the closure of a German entity and restructuring measures in France

: Additional annualized cost savings of €4M were generated through the closure of a German entity and restructuring measures in France New Chief Business Officer (CBO) for HomeToGo Originals: Dr. Christine Prauschke will join HomeToGo’s Management Board as CBO in January 2027, with strategic and operational responsibility for HomeToGo Originals

Luxembourg, 12 November 2026 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today published its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026. Through disciplined and focused execution of its strategic key priorities across the business, HomeToGo achieved record results, enabling the Group to raise its FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

In 9M/26, HomeToGo increased IFRS Revenues to a record high of €347.4M (+72.6% YoY). Growth was once again driven by HomeToGo_PRO, the Group’s B2B segment, which now accounts for 66% of total IFRS Revenues. In parallel, the B2C Marketplace advanced its strategic pivot towards profitability over top-line growth, focusing on disciplined marketing efficiency and strict cost control. In 9M/26, Adjusted EBITDA for the Marketplace segment jumped by 63.9% YoY, confirming the strategy is delivering tangible results. Despite reduced marketing spend, sustained booking demand in the HomeToGo Marketplace drove the end-of-Q3 Booking Revenues Backlog[1]to a record high of €32.1M (+1.2% YoY).

Supported by gains across both segments, Adjusted EBITDA for the HomeToGo Group increased by 183% YoY to €62.3M in 9M/26 (vs. €22.0M in 9M/25), marking the strongest first nine months in the Company’s history. The Adjusted EBITDA margin widened by +7pp to 17.9%. The increase in profitability also drove an exceptional turnaround in Free Cash Flow to €31.9M (+€57.5M YoY), underscoring the Group's strong cash generation ability.

This strong 9M/26 performance confirms the successful delivery of HomeToGo’s 2026 strategic roadmap. Driven by the realization of synergies and scalable growth across HomeToGo_PRO, combined with a clear prioritization of profitability in the B2C Marketplace, the Group has built a solid foundation for sustained profitable growth.

FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised

Driven by a solid summer peak season in the Company's core vacation rental business and faster than expected synergy realization, HomeToGo is raising its FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The Group now expects Adjusted EBITDA to land between €48M and €50M (previously €45M to €47M). HomeToGo’s FY/26 IFRS Revenues guidance remains unchanged and is reaffirmed at €400M to €410M.

For Q4/26, HomeToGo expects standard seasonal patterns. Operationally, the Group remains focused on delivering against its five previously announced strategic priorities for the full year.

Appointment of new Chief Business Officer (CBO)

Effective January 1, 2027, Dr. Christine Prauschke will join HomeToGo as CBO and member of the Management Board. In this role, she will hold full strategic, operational, and financial responsibility for HomeToGo Originals, including Interhome.

As one of Europe’s largest vacation rental managers, HomeToGo Originals forms the operational core of the fast-growing HomeToGo_PRO segment. Dr. Prauschke’s appointment signals the Group’s commitment to accelerating this key growth engine and building the industry’s first AI-powered, end-to-end vacation rental operating platform. Additionally, a priority in this role will be overseeing the successful integration of new acquisitions into HomeToGo Originals, advancing the Group’s proven “buy-and-build” strategy.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: "HomeToGo’s performance over the first nine months of 2026 shows that our strategic roadmap is working at every level of our business. The numbers speak for themselves. We’ve delivered record results, accelerating profitability across the Group and both business segments, and generating a €57 million year-over-year turnaround into positive Free Cash Flow.”

9M/26 results: Quarterly statement, earnings call, and presentation

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO, and Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the 9M/26 results on a statutory and like-for-like basis, including details on the updated guidance, the 2026 strategic roadmap, and the Interhome integration, in a conference call today at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/ef5bcfe7-9340-4aec-8905-f7410c3d60cd.

HomeToGo's 9M/26 quarterly statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at ir.hometogo.de.

More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.





About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today, HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, building the industry’s first end-to-end AI-powered vacation rental operating platform.

The HomeToGo Group combines two business segments. HomeToGo_PRO offers software and tech-enabled service solutions for the entire travel industry, with HomeToGo Originals, one of Europe’s largest vacation rental managers, at its core. Through HomeToGo’s AI-powered Marketplace and distribution technology, travelers can search and compare prices and deals across the world’s largest section of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe and is the official travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: https://www.hometogo.com/about/





Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Bielski, CFO

IR@hometogo.com

Media Contact

Isabel Nacke

press@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures

This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA and Booking Revenues, please refer to the Glossary available on our IR website: Overview of Applied Non-IFRS Performance Measures .

[1]Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in the first 9M 2026 or prior on the Marketplace with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date after the first 9M 2026