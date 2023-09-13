EQS-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo Announces Share Buyback Program with a Volume of up to 10M

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

HomeToGo Announces Share Buyback Program with a Volume of up to 10M

Luxembourg, 13 September 2023 - The Management Board of HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 10M (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs). The share buyback program has been approved by HomeToGos Supervisory Board and will be carried out based on the authorization of the Companys shareholders meeting. Under the program, up to 5.7M shares of the Company may be repurchased in the period between 18 September 2023 and 31 December 2024.

The Management Board decided to implement the first share buyback program in the history of HomeToGo on the back of a strong improvement in profitability providing full confidence to reach Adjusted EBITDA break-even as guidance midpoint in Financial Year 2023. As of 30 June 2023, HomeToGo has had a total of 145M gross cash and 139M of net cash at its disposal.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: HomeToGo is at a turning point in 2023, following our achievement of reaching Adjusted EBITDA break-even for the first time in a second quarter and our full confidence to reach Adjusted EBITDA break-even also for the full year. To stay on this successful growth path for the future of the Company, we continue to strategically invest the vast majority of our financial firepower into both organic and inorganic opportunities. Alongside reaching sustainable positive profitability levels, we still have a significant cash position on our balance sheet, which we intend to make best use of in the interest of our shareholders. To that end, we will deploy parts of our excess cash and use the opportunity of the current share price level to start our share buyback program.

In accordance with the authorization provided by the shareholders meeting, the Management Board set an initial price limit of 3.16 per share to be repurchased (excluding ancillary costs), but reserves the right to review this limit, depending on, amongst others, market circumstances and the development of the buybacks. The repurchases will be executed by a credit institution via the stock market in accordance with the safe harbor rules under article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with chapter II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Information on the transactions relating to HomeToGos share buyback program will be adequately disclosed on the Companys Investor Relations website no later than the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

