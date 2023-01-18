EQS-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo Begins 2023 with Record Booking Revenues Backlog, Very Confident to Achieve Adjusted EBITDA Break-Even in 2023

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HomeToGo Begins 2023 with Record Booking Revenues Backlog, Very Confident to Achieve Adjusted EBITDA Break-Even in 2023

Record Booking Revenues Backlog[1] of EUR 32.5 million at the start of 2023 (+72% YoY vs. EUR 18.9 million at the start of 2022) as travel continues to prove its resilience to the macroeconomic environment

HomeToGo confirms its upgraded 2022 guidance, expecting IFRS Revenues to grow by 48-54% to EUR 141-146 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR (20)-(25) million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of (14)-(18)%

Driven by the record Booking Revenues Backlog as well as strong trading in the first days of the year, HomeToGo is very confident to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023

Luxembourg, 18 January 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation, today announced it has observed a 72% YoY growth in Booking Revenues Backlog to a record of EUR 32.5 million for the start of 2023 (vs. EUR 18.9 million at the start of 2022). Given the record Booking Revenues Backlog and a strong start into the year, HomeToGo is very confident to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even in the current year.

Driven by a resilient travel sector, HomeToGo finished 2022 with record high results, including preliminary Booking Revenues of EUR 162.9 million in 2022, growing 32% YoY (vs. EUR 123.6 million in 2021).

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO of HomeToGo: 2022 was a remarkable year for HomeToGo, marked by record revenues and an observed resilience amidst a wave of global macroeconomic challenges. As we enter 2023 with a record Booking Revenues Backlog as well as strong trading in the first days of the year, we are very confident we will achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even.

HomeToGo saw growth across its key strategic pillars, observed in preliminary results for 2022: the company grew Onsite Booking Revenues by 52% YoY to EUR 76.4 million (vs. EUR 50.2 million in 2021), resulting in a Take Rate of 9.5% (vs. 8.4% in 2021) as more partners opted to list Onsite. The Onsite Share[2] reached a record high of 54.2% (vs. 44% in 2021). Booking Revenues from Subscriptions & Services grew 151% YoY to EUR 22.0 million (vs. EUR 8.8 million in 2021).

HomeToGo confirms its upgraded 2022 guidance, expecting IFRS Revenues to grow by 48-54% to EUR 141-146 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR (20)-(25) million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of (14)-(18)%. Given a resilient travel sector, the strong market and its healthy cash position and record Booking Revenues Backlog as well as the strong trading in the first days of the year, HomeToGo is very confident it will achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023.

HomeToGo Preliminary FY/22 and Q4/22 Results Q4/22 vs. '21 vs. '20 FY2022 vs. '21 vs. '20 Booking Revenues 30.6M 32% 177% 162.9M 32% 99% t/o Onsite 14.7M 66% 486% 76.3M 52% 228% Onsite Share 62.9% 19.9% 36% 54.2% 10% 23% t/o S&S 7.3M 186% 347% 22.0M 151% 247% Booking Revenues Backlog 32.5M 72% 214%

Disclaimer: All financial figures stated in this press release are preliminary and unaudited and may be subject to change. HomeToGo will publish the financial results for the Full Year 2022 and Q4 on 30 March 2023. For more information please visit the Companys investor relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization/depreciation, adjusted by expenses for share-based compensation and non-recurring one-off items outside the normal course of operational business.

Booking Revenues: Non-IFRS operating metric to measure intra-month performance view defined as net Euro value of the commission generated by transactions (CPA, CPC, CPL etc.) before cancellation.

Onsite Booking: Where the complete transaction from discovery to payment happens on HomeToGo domains without the user being referred to a third party supplier website.



[1] Booking Revenues generated in 2022 or prior with IFRS Revenues recognition in FY2023, incl. SECRA and e-domizil

[2] Percentage of the value of CPA Onsite Booking Revenues relative to Booking Revenues net of Subscriptions & Services