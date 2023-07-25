|
25.07.2023 07:00:10
EQS-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on 15 August 2023
EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on 15 August 2023
Luxembourg, 25 July 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (ended 30 June 2023) before the opening of the market on 15 August 2023. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder and CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.
The presentation will be held in English via a live audio webcast, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo2023-q2
Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.
About HomeToGo
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.
HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.
HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG.
For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Sebastian Grabert
