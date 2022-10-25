EQS-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on 10 November 2022

|
HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on 10 November 2022
Luxembourg, 25 October 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (ending 30 September 2022) at 07:00 CET on 10 November 2022. Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 1:30 pm CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.
The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/ hometogo20221110 Audio
Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=HgEwuvb5B53EL1XMGNt4tErjWWg2TwQIEg7atoLNYWI=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031&cu=en-US
Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.
About HomeToGo
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.
HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.
HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Investor Relations Contact:
Jan Edelmann
