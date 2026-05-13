HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
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13.05.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: HomeToGo successfully executes its strategic roadmap for 2026: Strong improvement of like-for-like Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 of €7.2M versus previous year
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EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
HomeToGo successfully executes its strategic roadmap for 2026: Strong improvement of like-for-like1 Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 of €7.2M versus previous year. Significant efficiency improvement in the Marketplace. FY/26 guidance confirmed
Luxembourg, 13 May 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today published its Q1/26 quarterly statement. The results highlight the Group's disciplined implementation of its strategic roadmap with a clear focus on growing its B2B business, improving profitability, generating synergies from the acquisition of Interhome, and executing a buy-and-build roll-up of European vacation rental companies.
Q1/26 financial results
Group Adjusted EBITDA reached €(26.8)M, representing a 4.0% YoY improvement (on a statutory basis). On a like-for-like basis1, Adjusted EBITDA improved by €7.2M (+21% YoY) driven by materially improved marketing efficiency, tight cost control, and the materialization of synergies from the acquisition of Interhome.
The Group ended the period with a strong financial position of €87.8M of cash and cash equivalents. The sequential decrease of €(3.7)M from year-end 2025 primarily reflects typical business seasonality, the planned payment of the first deferred purchase price for Interhome, and the successful refinancing of the Group's €75M loan facility via the issuance of a Nordic Bond.
Business segment highlights
The HomeToGo Marketplace segment continued its successful strategic transition, which was communicated in October 2025, with a clear focus on prioritizing profitability over topline growth. While IFRS Revenues declined by -19% YoY to €20.7M, this development was an anticipated result of the 20% YoY reduction in advertising spending and the ongoing shift from Advertising Revenue to Onsite (Booking) Revenue. The success of the stringent focus on marketing efficiency is evidenced by the €2.7M (+12% YoY) improvement of Adjusted EBITDA while also reaching an all-time high for a first quarter Booking Revenues Backlog of €75.4M as of 31 March 2026.
FY/26 strategy and outlook
HomeToGo has begun to implement its buy-and-build roll-up of European vacation rental management companies and has acquired the contract portfolios of three local agencies based in Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. All acquired contract portfolios have been transferred to Interhome, which acts as the platform asset to execute this strategy. Across the three acquired portfolios, the combined total of units under management is approximately 200. These acquisitions were completed at an attractive EBITDA multiple of ~1x. HomeToGo expects to complete further bolt-on acquisitions in the European vacation rental management space over the course of 2026.
HomeToGo also confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year: The Group expects to grow IFRS Revenues to between €400M and €410M while Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of €45M to €47M.
Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo: “2026 marks the first full year with Interhome as part of the HomeToGo Group. After the first quarter, the benefits of this strategic transaction are already visible. Including Interhome, HomeToGo_PRO more than quadrupled its IFRS Revenues year-over-year and now contributes two-thirds of the total Group IFRS Revenues. These results underscore the value creation from the transformative Interhome acquisition, providing a solid foundation to reconfirm HomeToGo’s 2026 guidance as the Group continues to execute its full-year strategy.”
Q1/26 results: Quarterly statement, earnings call, and presentation
The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/2f1d54f7-4f07-4bd2-9b58-610401fbadc1
HomeToGo's Q1/26 quarterly statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at ir.hometogo.de. The earnings presentation for analysts and investors will be made available shortly before the call starts at 10:00 am CEST and is also available at ir.hometogo.de.
More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Investor Relations Contact
Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures
[1] “Like-for-like basis” refers to a comparison of the statutory financial results for Q1/26 against the pro-forma financial results for Q1/25 including Interhome in order to eliminate distortions created by the timing of the first-time consolidation of Interhome.
[2] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in Q1 2026 or prior on the Marketplace with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date after Q1 2026.
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2326560
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326560 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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