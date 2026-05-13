EQS-News: HomeToGo successfully executes its strategic roadmap for 2026: Strong improvement of like-for-like Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 of €7.2M versus previous year

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

HomeToGo successfully executes its strategic roadmap for 2026: Strong improvement of like-for-like Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 of €7.2M versus previous year



13.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo successfully executes its strategic roadmap for 2026: Strong improvement of like-for-like1 Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 of €7.2M versus previous year. Significant efficiency improvement in the Marketplace. FY/26 guidance confirmed

Strong improvement of Adjusted EBITDA for the HomeToGo Group: On a like-for-like basis[1], Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 improved by €7.2M (+21% YoY)

On a like-for-like basis[1], Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 improved by €7.2M (+21% YoY) Very good start to 2026 for HomeToGo_PRO: Following the acquisition of Interhome, HomeToGo_PRO now accounts for 66% of total Group IFRS Revenues. On a like-for-like basis 1 , HomeToGo_PRO improved its Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 by €4.5M (+40% YoY) and grew its IFRS Revenues by €4.3M (+13% YoY). The HomeToGo_PRO segment has firmly established itself as the new center of gravity for the HomeToGo Group, as well as the driver of revenue and profit growth

Following the acquisition of Interhome, HomeToGo_PRO now accounts for 66% of total Group IFRS Revenues. On a like-for-like basis , HomeToGo_PRO improved its Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/26 by €4.5M (+40% YoY) and grew its IFRS Revenues by €4.3M (+13% YoY). The HomeToGo_PRO segment has firmly established itself as the new center of gravity for the HomeToGo Group, as well as the driver of revenue and profit growth Disciplined implementation of strategy in the Marketplace segment: As foreshadowed, IFRS Revenues for the Marketplace segment declined in Q1/26, driven by a reduction in advertising spending and an ongoing shift from Advertising Revenue to Onsite Revenue. However, Adjusted EBITDA increased by €2.7M (+12% YoY), showcasing a jump in marketing efficiency, while Booking Revenues Backlog (Marketplace)[2] still increased to an all-time high for a first quarter

As foreshadowed, IFRS Revenues for the Marketplace segment declined in Q1/26, driven by a reduction in advertising spending and an ongoing shift from Advertising Revenue to Onsite Revenue. However, Adjusted EBITDA increased by €2.7M (+12% YoY), showcasing a jump in marketing efficiency, while Booking Revenues Backlog (Marketplace)[2] still increased to an all-time high for a first quarter 2026 guidance confirmed: The Group reiterates its FY/26 financial guidance for IFRS Revenues of €400-€410M and Adjusted EBITDA of €45M-€47M

Luxembourg, 13 May 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today published its Q1/26 quarterly statement. The results highlight the Group's disciplined implementation of its strategic roadmap with a clear focus on growing its B2B business, improving profitability, generating synergies from the acquisition of Interhome, and executing a buy-and-build roll-up of European vacation rental companies.

Q1/26 financial results

During the first three months of 2026, HomeToGo’s IFRS Revenues grew to €59.0M, a 71.5% YoY increase (on a statutory basis). This performance was predominantly driven by the full-quarter consolidation of Interhome, which was not yet part of the Group in Q1/25. On a like-for-like basis1, IFRS Revenues for Q1/26 remained overall flat, reflecting the strategic shift from B2C to B2B revenues with a deliberate decline of revenues for the Marketplace segment. This was offset by a parallel increase in revenues for the HomeToGo_PRO segment. This shift is in line with HomeToGo’s stated strategy of making HomeToGo_PRO its new center of gravity and driver of topline and profit growth.

Group Adjusted EBITDA reached €(26.8)M, representing a 4.0% YoY improvement (on a statutory basis). On a like-for-like basis1, Adjusted EBITDA improved by €7.2M (+21% YoY) driven by materially improved marketing efficiency, tight cost control, and the materialization of synergies from the acquisition of Interhome.

The Group ended the period with a strong financial position of €87.8M of cash and cash equivalents. The sequential decrease of €(3.7)M from year-end 2025 primarily reflects typical business seasonality, the planned payment of the first deferred purchase price for Interhome, and the successful refinancing of the Group's €75M loan facility via the issuance of a Nordic Bond.

Business segment highlights

The HomeToGo_PRO segment, which encompasses B2B software and tech-enabled service solutions for the entire travel market, recorded IFRS Revenues of €38.9M, more than quadrupling (+304.0% YoY) its revenue base (on a statutory basis), following the Interhome consolidation. On a like-for-like basis1, IFRS Revenues increased by 13% YoY driven mainly by a strong start to the year at Interhome. While the segment's Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly by €(1.6)M to €(6.7)M (on a statutory basis) due to the inclusion of Interhome, which follows the same seasonal profitability patterns as HomeToGo’s other businesses, on a like-for-like basis1, Adjusted EBITDA improved by €4.5M (+40% YoY), driven by improved marketing efficiency and the materialization of cost synergies at Interhome.

The HomeToGo Marketplace segment continued its successful strategic transition, which was communicated in October 2025, with a clear focus on prioritizing profitability over topline growth. While IFRS Revenues declined by -19% YoY to €20.7M, this development was an anticipated result of the 20% YoY reduction in advertising spending and the ongoing shift from Advertising Revenue to Onsite (Booking) Revenue. The success of the stringent focus on marketing efficiency is evidenced by the €2.7M (+12% YoY) improvement of Adjusted EBITDA while also reaching an all-time high for a first quarter Booking Revenues Backlog of €75.4M as of 31 March 2026.

FY/26 strategy and outlook

The Group remains focused on the execution of its five key strategic priorities for 2026:

Capture initial Interhome cost synergies not yet realized: Fully achieve the targeted €10M in annualized short-term cost synergies Target strategic M&A in HomeToGo_PRO: Pursue value-accretive acquisitions within the vacation rental property management space Harmonize group-wide brands: Streamline the brand architecture across all subsidiaries to enhance global visibility Drive operational excellence in the Marketplace: Expand margins in the Marketplace segment by optimizing marketing efficiency Maintain AI leadership: Sustain a high pace of innovation to maintain HomeToGo’s position as the leader of AI in vacation rentals

HomeToGo has begun to implement its buy-and-build roll-up of European vacation rental management companies and has acquired the contract portfolios of three local agencies based in Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. All acquired contract portfolios have been transferred to Interhome, which acts as the platform asset to execute this strategy. Across the three acquired portfolios, the combined total of units under management is approximately 200. These acquisitions were completed at an attractive EBITDA multiple of ~1x. HomeToGo expects to complete further bolt-on acquisitions in the European vacation rental management space over the course of 2026.

HomeToGo also confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year: The Group expects to grow IFRS Revenues to between €400M and €410M while Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of €45M to €47M.

Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo: “2026 marks the first full year with Interhome as part of the HomeToGo Group. After the first quarter, the benefits of this strategic transaction are already visible. Including Interhome, HomeToGo_PRO more than quadrupled its IFRS Revenues year-over-year and now contributes two-thirds of the total Group IFRS Revenues. These results underscore the value creation from the transformative Interhome acquisition, providing a solid foundation to reconfirm HomeToGo’s 2026 guidance as the Group continues to execute its full-year strategy.”

Q1/26 results: Quarterly statement, earnings call, and presentation

Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call today at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/2f1d54f7-4f07-4bd2-9b58-610401fbadc1

HomeToGo's Q1/26 quarterly statement is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at ir.hometogo.de. The earnings presentation for analysts and investors will be made available shortly before the call starts at 10:00 am CEST and is also available at ir.hometogo.de.

More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Investor Relations Contact

Carsten Fricke, CFA

+49 176 768 62 397

IR@hometogo.com



Media Contact

Isabel Nacke

press@hometogo.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures

This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA and Booking Revenues, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions published on its IR website under IR resources (http://ir.hometogo.de/).

[1] “Like-for-like basis” refers to a comparison of the statutory financial results for Q1/26 against the pro-forma financial results for Q1/25 including Interhome in order to eliminate distortions created by the timing of the first-time consolidation of Interhome.

[2] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in Q1 2026 or prior on the Marketplace with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date after Q1 2026.