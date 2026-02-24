HomeToGo Aktie
EQS-News: HomeToGo successfully places a €101M senior secured Nordic Bond to accelerate growth and unlock significant cash flow
|
HomeToGo successfully places a €101M senior secured Nordic Bond to accelerate growth and unlock significant cash flow
Luxembourg, 24 February 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today successfully placed a new senior secured floating rate bond with an initial issue volume of €101M and a five-year maturity (ISIN: NO0013697268) (the “Bond”). The Bond carries an interest rate of three-month EURIBOR plus a margin of 7.75% p.a. and was issued under a total framework of up to €200M.
Strategic financial transformation: Unlocking €84M in cash flow
Use of proceeds
Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo: "The successful placement of our first Nordic Bond is a clear vote of confidence from the capital markets in HomeToGo's transformative journey, and our strategy to focus on our B2B business and growing profitability. By securing this five-year financing, we have built a very robust balance sheet and capital structure. Most importantly, unlocking over €84M in cash flow over the next two years and establishing a framework of up to €200M provides us with the strategic firepower to further accelerate our B2B strategy, and the flexibility to pursue M&A that will further drive shareholder value.”
The Bond was placed with a diverse group of institutional investors across and outside Europe. Trading of the Bond on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to trade upon issuance and Nasdaq First North in Stockholm within six months of the issue date. The transaction was led by ABG Sundal Collier AB and Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and UniCredit Bank GmbH as co-lead manager.
More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.
About the HomeToGo Group
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
