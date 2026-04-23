HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
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23.04.2026 08:30:04
EQS-News: HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 13 May 2026
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EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 13 May 2026
Luxembourg, 23 April 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (ending 31 March 2026) at 7:00 am CEST on 13 May 2026. Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.
The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/2f1d54f7-4f07-4bd2-9b58-610401fbadc1
Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.
About HomeToGo
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative software & tech-enabled service solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Investor Relations Contact
23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2312126
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312126 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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