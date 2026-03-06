EQS-News: HomeToGo to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook on 19 March 2026

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

HomeToGo to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook on 19 March 2026



06.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

HomeToGo to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook on 19 March 2026

Luxembourg, 6 March 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025 (ending 31 December 2025) at 7:00 am CET on 19 March 2026. Alongside the results, the Company will release its financial guidance for the 2026 financial year. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/0eefb225-af86-45f1-b1ef-b3b48ecd741d

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Investor Relations Contact

Carsten Fricke, CFA

+49 176 768 62 397

IR@hometogo.com