WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658

06.03.2026 09:00:03

EQS-News: HomeToGo to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook on 19 March 2026

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
HomeToGo to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook on 19 March 2026

06.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook on 19 March 2026

Luxembourg, 6 March 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025 (ending 31 December 2025) at 7:00 am CET on 19 March 2026. Alongside the results, the Company will release its financial guidance for the 2026 financial year. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/0eefb225-af86-45f1-b1ef-b3b48ecd741d

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

 

About HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

 

Investor Relations Contact
Carsten Fricke, CFA
+49 176 768 62 397
IR@hometogo.com


06.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2286892

 
End of News EQS News Service

2286892  06.03.2026 CET/CEST

