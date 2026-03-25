EQS-News: HORNBACH Group continues to grow amidst challenging market environment

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HORNBACH Group continues to grow amidst challenging market environment



25.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HORNBACH Group continues to grow amidst challenging market environment

HORNBACH Group successfully concludes the 2025/26 financial year – preliminary figures in line with guidance

HORNBACH Group’s net sales for 2025/26 reached EUR 6,433.9 million, marking a 3.8% increase over the previous year, with Q4 sales also up by 3.8%

HORNBACH Baumarkt's sales grew by 4.0%, further strengthening its market position in Germany and across Europe

Four new DIY store openings in 2025/26 and investing in future growth

Gross profit grows on the back of a stable margin, offsetting increased costs

Adjusted EBIT in the 2025/26 financial year at EUR 264.7 million, almost at previous full year’s level – decline in Q4 by EUR 4.3 million to EUR -34.8 million

Table 1: Preliminary and unaudited key earnings figures HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group

Q4 2025/26: December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026; FY 2025/26: March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026

(in EUR million, unless otherwise stated) Q4 2025/26 Q4 2024/25 ± in % FY

2025/26 FY

2024/25 ± in % Net sales HORNBACH Group 1,296.1 1,249.1 3.8 6,433.9 6,200.0 3.8 of which HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup 1,234.6 1,187.8 3.9 6,081.7 5,847.0 4.0 - Germany 573.0 555.8 3.1 2,848.6 2,783.8 2.3 - Other European countries 661.6 632.0 4.7 3,233.1 3,063.2 5.5 of which HORNBACH Baustoff Union subgroup 61.2 61.7 (0.9) 352.4 357.1 (1.3) Adjusted EBIT1) (34.8) (30.5) (14.0) 264.7 269.5 (1.8)

1) adjusted to exclude non-operating income and expenses, e.g. impairment losses on assets, income from disposals of properties, income from write-ups of assets impaired in previous years

Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Percentage figures calculated on basis of EUR 000s.

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, March 25, 2026.

The HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group; ISIN: DE0006083405) increased its sales in the 2025/26 financial year by 3.8% to EUR 6,433.9 million. HORNBACH Baumarkt accounted for roughly 95% of total sales, delivering a 4.0% increase and further strengthening its market share across Europe. Newly opened locations during the financial year also contributed to this growth. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased by 2.4%. Adjusted EBIT in the 2025/26 financial year stood at EUR 264.7 million, almost matching the previous year’s level (EUR 269.5 million) despite higher costs. Sales and earnings performance were therefore in line with the forecast published in May 2025 (sales at or slightly above* the previous year’s level; adjusted EBIT at** the previous year’s level). In the fourth quarter (Q4) 2025/26, Group sales rose by 3.8% to EUR 1,296.1 million despite a persistently weak consumer environment. Adjusted EBIT in Q4 2025/26 amounted to EUR -34.8 million, EUR 4.3 million below the previous year’s figure (EUR -30.5 million).

“The consumer environment remains challenging in most parts of Europe – which makes it all the more important to have a robust business model that continues to deliver during volatile times. Our strong European positioning, our consistent focus on project and professional customers, and our interconnected retail strategy make us resilient and help us to continuously gain market share. We are convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the DIY market in Europe and are continuously pursuing our organic growth path. With new openings in established markets and planned expansion into Serbia, we are intentionally investing for the future,” said Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of HORNBACH Management AG.

Erich Harsch, CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, commented: “Our performance in the 2025/26 financial year is based on the daily commitment of our teams in the stores and the clear focus on the needs of our customers. HORNBACH stands for project expertise: high product availability, strong advice, and a price-performance that delivers for both DIY enthusiasts and professional customers. New sites and the further development of our offering increase our reach and customer proximity – at the same time, we are improving processes, availability, and service quality. In a challenging environment, operational excellence is decisive: those who reliably make projects possible gain trust. This is exactly what we work on every day – with the ambition that HORNBACH remains the first choice for customers when it comes to renovating, building, and gardening.”



Table 2: Like-for-like sales performance2) HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup (in %)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Total: 2025/26 +4.7 +2.4 +0.2 +1.6 +2.4 Total: 2024/25 +2.5 (1.2) +2.0 +1.3 +1.1 Germany: 2025/26 +3.4 (0.8) (1.3) +1.4 +0.8 Germany: 2024/25 +2.9 (2.2) +0.2 (1.5) +0.0 Other Europe: 2025/26 +5.9 +5.2 +1.6 +1.8 +3.8 Other Europe: 2024/25 +2.1 (0.3) +3.7 +3.8 +2.2

2) in constant currencies; includes sales from all stores that have been open for at least one year as well as sales from online shop



HORNBACH Baumarkt grows sales and continues to gain market share

Net sales of the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, grew by 4.0% to EUR 6,081.7 million (2024/25: EUR 5,847.0 million), mainly driven by higher customer frequency (+3.0%). On a like-for-like and currency-adjusted basis, the subgroup’s sales increased by 2.4% (see Table 2). The sales efficiency3) of HORNBACH stores remained significantly higher than direct competitors, with EUR 2,903 sales per square meter (2024/25: EUR 2,849). In Germany, net sales of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG rose by 2.3% to EUR 2,848.6 million (2024/25: EUR 2,783.8 million), while net sales in the other European countries increased by 5.5% to EUR 3,233.1 million (2024/25: EUR 3,063.2 million). Overall, the international share of group sales rose to 53.2% (2024/25: 52.4%).

Online business (including Click & Collect) accounted for 12.7% of total sales of the HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup in fiscal year 2025/26 (2024/25: 12.3%). Compared to the previous year, online sales in 2025/26 rose by 7.1% to EUR 771.4 million (2024/25: EUR 720.3 million).

In calendar year 2025, HORNBACH Baumarkt successfully increased its market shares (GfK4)) to 15.7% in Germany (2024: 15.2%), to 29.4% in the Netherlands (2024: 28.1%), to 17.6% in Austria (2024: 17.3%), to 15.0% in Switzerland (2024: 14.3%), and to 38.8% in Czechia (2024: 37.7%).

As of February 28, 2026, HORNBACH Baumarkt operated a total of 173 DIY and garden stores, three specialty flooring stores, as well as online shops in nine European countries. In fiscal year 2025/26, four new DIY and garden stores were opened: Duisburg, Germany (March 26, 2025), Bucharest-Colentina, Romania (September 3, 2025), Eisenstadt, Austria (September 5, 2025), and Timi?oara, Romania (October 1, 2025). A DIY and garden store in Mainz-Kastel (Germany), which closed in July 2025, reopened on November 1, 2025, as a specialty flooring store under the BODENHAUS brand.



HORNBACH Baustoff Union impacted by weak construction sector

HORNBACH Baustoff Union contributed net sales of EUR 352.4 million (2024/25: EUR 357.1 million) in the 2025/26 financial year, accounting for approximately 5% of Group sales. Demand for building materials continued to be affected by the weak development of the German construction sector. In the 2025/26 financial year, HORNBACH Baustoff Union operated 39 building materials branches, including 37 locations in south-west Germany and two in neighbouring France. On March 1, 2026, HORNBACH Baustoff Union acquired another location in Sankt Wendel (Saarland, Germany).



Adjusted EBIT almost at previous year’s level

At EUR 264.7 million (-1.8%), the adjusted EBIT of the HORNBACH Group in the 2025/26 financial year was almost on par with the previous year (2024/25: EUR 269.5 million). This results in an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.1% (2024/25: 4.3%).

As expected, earnings development was impacted by increased personnel costs (+4.5%), which were due to both salary rises and an increase in the number of employees as a result of organic expansion. In addition, there were higher operating costs, particularly for maintenance and IT infrastructure.

As expected, gross margin remained stable at 35.0% (2024/25: 34.9%). The resulting gross profit growth (+4.1%) was almost able to offset the higher costs as well as the decline in other income, which was impacted by positive one-off effects in the previous year.



Table 3: Miscellaneous key figures HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group

FY 2025/26 FY 2024/25 ± Number of HORNBACH Baumarkt stores5) 176 172 +4 Sales areas (HORNBACH Baumarkt) as per BHB (000 sqm)6) 2,118 2,064 +2.6% Number of HORNBACH Baustoff Union outlets 39 39 ±0 Total workforce of HORNBACH Group7) 25,524 25,329 +0.8%

3) Weighted net sales per sqm based on sales area BHB

4) GfK definition: DIY stores bigger than 1,000 sqm; Data available for Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czechia

5) of which 173 HORNBACH home improvement stores with garden centers and 3 BODENHAUS outlets

6) Weighted net sales per sqm based on sales area BHB: Closed building (warm or cold): 100%; covered open space (cold): 50 %; building material drive-in (cold): 50 %; non-covered open space (cold): 25 %

7) number of employees, including passive employment relationships, at balance sheet date on February 28

Guidance nomenclature:

* Sales: “At previous year's level” = -2% to +2% | “Slight” = +/- 2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = changes of = > +/-6%.

** Adj. EBIT: “At previous year's level” = -5% to +5% | “Slight” = +/- 5% to +/-12% | “Significant" = > +/-12%.



Note

Sales and earnings figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. Details of the earnings performance and annual financial statements for 2025/26, as well as the sales and earnings guidance for the 2026/27 financial year, will be published on May 19, 2026. A financial press conference and analysts' conference are also planned for that day.

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found on our website.



About HORNBACH Group

The HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 176 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries (as of March 25, 2026). With the expansion into Serbia, the company is currently entering its 10th country. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 40 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2025/26 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2026), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,500 employees.



Press and Investor Relations contacts Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



HORNBACH Holding on LinkedIn