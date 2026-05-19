EQS-News: HORNBACH Group delivers solid results and continues to pursue further growth

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report

HORNBACH Group delivers solid results and continues to pursue further growth



19.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HORNBACH Group net sales rose by 3.8% in fiscal year 2025/26 to EUR 6.4 billion; adjusted EBIT at EUR 264.7 million (-1.8%) remained almost at the previous year's level and in line with guidance

Market shares grew in Germany and across Europe in 2025, and this positive trend continued into early 2026

Gross profit increased by 4.1% driven by product innovation and mix, compensating for higher total costs – gross margin at 35.0% (+0.2 ppt)

Stable dividend of EUR 2.40 per share proposed – extending the Group's dividend record to 39 consecutive years since IPO

Guidance 2026/27: Sales at or slightly above previous year’s level – three new stores planned; adjusted EBIT expected to be roughly at previous year’s level

Table 1: Key figures HORNBACH Group

FY 2025/26: March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026

(in EUR million, unless otherwise stated) FY 2025/26 FY 2024/25 ± in % Net sales 6,433.9 6,200.0 3.8 of which HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup 6,081.7 5,847.0 4.0 - Germany 2,848.6 2,783.8 2.3 - Other European Countries 3,233.1 3,063.2 5.5 Like-for-like sales growth (HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup)1) 2.4% 1.1% of which HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup 352.4 357.1 (1.3) Gross profit 2,249.1 2,160.6 4.1 Gross margin (as % of net sales) 35.0% 34.8% EBIT 256.2 252.7 1.4 Adjusted EBIT2) 264.7 269.5 (1.8) Adjusted EBIT margin 4.1% 4.3% Consolidated earnings before taxes 201.3 208.0 (3.2) Consolidated net income before minority interests 143.6 147.2 (2.4) Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share (basic/diluted in EUR) 8.66 8.80 (1.6) Capital Expenditure 220.4 183.7 19.9

1) in constant currencies; includes sales from all stores that have been open for at least one year as well as sales from online shop

2) adjusted to exclude non-operating income and expenses, e.g. impairment losses on assets, income from disposals of properties, income from write-ups of assets impaired in previous years

Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Percentage figures calculated on basis of EUR 000s.



Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, May 19, 2026.

The HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group; ISIN: DE0006083405) successfully concluded the 2025/26 financial year (March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026) with sales of EUR 6.4 billion (+3.8%) and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 264.7 million (-1.8%), amidst a challenging consumer environment and rising costs. In line with its dividend policy, the management of HORNBACH Holding will propose a stable dividend of EUR 2.40 per share to the Annual General Meeting on July 10, 2026. For the current financial year 2026/27, HORNBACH expects net sales to be at or slightly above the level of the 2025/26 financial year, and adjusted EBIT to be roughly at previous year’s level. The guidance reflects planned growth from new stores as well as like-for-like growth, amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

“We enter the 2026/27 financial year with confidence, even though the market environment remains challenging. The European DIY market is structurally attractive with strong underlying demand dynamics, particularly in Eastern Europe. Against this backdrop, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and making targeted investments in new stores, digitalization and operational excellence. However, we retain a cautious stance going forward. Although the spring season has got off to a promising start so far, we expect the current geopolitical developments will have a negative impact on cost trends and demand in the retail sector,” said Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of HORNBACH Management AG.

Erich Harsch, CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, commented: “HORNBACH stands for reliability – particularly in a challenging economic climate. We are dedicated to remaining the most affordable retailer by providing consistently low prices instead of temporary discounts, which we consider essential – especially in the current environment. By doing so, we provide stability and reliability for our customers on a daily basis. At the same time, we are continuously working to expand our interconnected retail architecture to further improve the shopping experience for our customers – including through AI applications which assist with project consultancy, preparation and planning, and product selection.”

HORNBACH Baumarkt grows sales and continues to gain market share

Net sales of the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, increased by 4.0% to EUR 6.1 billion in the 2025/26 financial year (2024/25: EUR 5.8 billion), of which 12.7% was contributed by online channels (including Click & Collect). Compared to the previous year, online sales rose by 7.1% to EUR 771.4 million (2024/25: EUR 720.3 million). Like-for-like, the subgroup’s sales rose by 2.4%. In the calendar year 2025, HORNBACH Baumarkt successfully grew its market shares (GfK3)) to 15.7% in Germany (2024: 15.2%), 29.4% in the Netherlands (2024: 28.1%), 17.6% in Austria (2024: 17.3%), 15.0% in Switzerland (2024: 14.3%) and 38.8% in the Czech Republic (2024: 37.7%). The positive market share development continued into the first months of 2026.

Adjusted EBIT almost at previous year’s level, supported by strong gross profit development

With EUR 264.7 million (-1.8%), the adjusted EBIT of the HORNBACH Group in the 2025/26 financial year was almost at the previous year's level (EUR 269.5 million in 2024/25) and in line with the earnings forecast published on May 21, 2025. The adjusted EBIT margin slightly declined to 4.1% (2024/25: 4.3%). Earnings performance was impacted by increased personnel costs (+4.5%), which were due both to salary increases and new hires for recently opened stores. In addition, operating costs rose, primarily due to increased maintenance and IT infrastructure costs. Gross margin remained on a stable level at 35.0% (2024/25: 34.8%). The resulting growth in gross profit (+4.1%) was almost able to offset the higher costs as well as the decrease in other income due to one-off effects in the previous year.

Non-operating charges, which were mainly attributable to valuation effects in accordance with IAS 36 (impairments), decreased in the 2025/26 financial year to EUR 8.5 million (2024/25: EUR 16.8 million). As a result, EBIT including non-operating effects increased by 1.4% to EUR 256.2 million (2024/25: EUR 252.7 million).

Stable dividend proposed – net income slightly down

Net income for fiscal year 2025/26 declined by EUR 3.6 million to EUR 143.6 million (2024/25: EUR 147.2 million). This was mainly due to a decrease in financial result by EUR 10.2 million to EUR - 54.9 million (2024/25: EUR -44.7 million). Contributing factors included lower interest income, higher interest expense, and negative currency effects.

Earnings per share for HORNBACH Holding amounted to EUR 8.66 (2024/25: EUR 8.80). The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a stable dividend of EUR 2.40 per share to the Annual General Meeting of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on July 10, 2026, representing a payout ratio of 27.7%. With this, the company continues its long-standing dividend strategy and, for the 39th time since its IPO, pays a dividend at least at the prior year’s level.

Cash flow from operating activities in fiscal year 2025/26 increased to EUR 374.7 million (2024/25: EUR 318.4 million). This was primarily driven by changes in working capital. The HORNBACH Group invested EUR 220.4 million (2024/25: EUR 183.7 million), mainly in land and buildings for new store openings as well as the modernization and expansion of existing stores. The investment sum also includes land for expansion into Serbia, where the first store opening is planned for the end of 2027.

Guidance 2026/27: Outlook reflects planned growth and geopolitical uncertainties

For the 2026/27 financial year, the HORNBACH Group expects net sales to be at or slightly above4) the level of the 2025/26 financial year (EUR 6.4 billion) and adjusted EBIT to be roughly at4) the level of the 2025/26 financial year (EUR 264.7 million).

The guidance reflects planned sales growth from new and existing stores as well as online retail, however also the potential impact of geopolitical developments on sales and gross profit. In addition, a moderate rise in costs is expected, the extent of which depends, among other things, on the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations in the German retail sector.

In the coming years, HORNBACH will continue to implement its growth strategy, driving forward its organic expansion in existing markets and in its new market, Serbia. Accordingly, capital expenditure is expected to rise in the 2026/27 financial year compared with the previous year.

Table 2: Miscellaneous key figures HORNBACH Group

FY 2025/26 FY 2024/25 ± Number of HORNBACH Baumarkt stores5) 176 172 +4 Sales areas (HORNBACH Baumarkt) as per BHB (000 sqm)6) 2,118 2,064 +2.6% Number of HORNBACH Baustoff Union outlets 39 39 ±0 Total workforce of HORNBACH Group7) 25,514 25,319 +0.8%

3) GfK definition: DIY stores bigger than 1,000 sqm; Data available for Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czechia

4) The following company-specific definitions apply to qualified comparative forecasts:

Revenue: “At the same level as the reporting year” = -2% to +2% | “Slightly” = >+/-2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = >+/-6%

adjusted EBIT: “At the level of the reporting year” = -5% to +5% | “Slight” = >+/-5% to +/-12% | “Significant” = >+/-12%

5) of which 173 HORNBACH home improvement stores with garden centers and 3 BODENHAUS outlets

6) Weighted net sales per sqm based on sales area BHB: Closed building (warm or cold): 100%; covered open space (cold): 50 %; building material drive-in (cold): 50 %; non-covered open space (cold): 25 %

7) number of employees, including passive employment relationships, at balance sheet date on February 28, without C-level

Note

The Annual Report of the HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group for the 2025/26 financial year is available online at: www.hornbach-holding.de .

The press briefing on the annual results is scheduled for 11 AM CEST today (German). A live broadcast is accessible via the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/0c55af2f-7b40-4aa1-833b-8c111ed89142

The analyst and investor conference on the annual results is scheduled for 2 PM CEST today (English). A live broadcast is accessible via the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/941b4219-2881-4075-b4e0-9e3f2fad4b91

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found on our website.

About HORNBACH Group

The HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 177 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries (as of May 19, 2026). With the expansion into Serbia, the company is currently entering its 10th country. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2025/26 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2026), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,500 employees.

Press and Investor Relations contacts Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



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