EQS-News: HORNBACH Group delivers strong performance in the first half of 2026/27 and accelerates expansion

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

HORNBACH Group delivers strong performance in the first half of 2026/27 and accelerates expansion



29.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HORNBACH Group delivers strong performance in the first half of 2026/27 and accelerates expansion

HORNBACH Group net sales grew by 7.3% in Q2 2026/27 – sales in the first half of 2026/27 increased to EUR 3.8 billion (+6.0%)

New DIY stores and garden centers opened in Trnava, Slovakia, and Graz, Austria – market shares expanded in Germany and across Europe

Gross profit growth offsets cost increases: adjusted EBIT rose by 12.8% to EUR 124.6 million in Q2 2026/27 – first-half adjusted EBIT up 4.9% to EUR 285.6 million

Continuing to invest in growth: further expansion across Europe and addition of six Hellweg locations in Germany to further strengthen the local store network

Full-year guidance for 2026/27 confirmed against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainties

Table 1: Key figures HORNBACH Group

Q2 2026/27: June 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026; 6M 2026/27: March 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026

(in EUR million, unless otherwise stated) Q2 2026/27 Q2 2025/26 ± in % 6M 2026/27 6M 2025/26 ± in % Net sales 1,813.7 1,689.9 7.3 3,816.2 3,599.1 6.0 of which HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup 1,706.5 1,592.8 7.1 3,603.2 3,403.6 5.9 - Germany 787.0 741.5 6.1 1,672.3 1,611.5 3.8 - Other European Countries 919.4 851.3 8.0 1,930.9 1,792.2 7.7 Like-for-like sales growth in %1) 5.4 2.4 4.0 3.6 of which HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH Subgroup 107.3 97.1 10.4 212.7 195.8 8.6 Gross profit 620.7 584.5 6.2 1,320.6 1,257.3 5.0 Gross margin (as % of net sales) 34.2 34.6 34.6 34.9 EBIT 124.9 110.1 13.5 285.9 272.7 4.9 Adjusted EBIT2) 124.6 110.5 12.8 285.6 272.2 4.9 Adjusted EBIT margin (as % of net sales) 6.9 6.5 7.5 7.6 Consolidated earnings before taxes 108.1 94.8 14.0 248.9 243.6 2.2 Consolidated net incomebefore minority interests 78.0 68.4 14.1 182.2 178.9 1.8 Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share

(basic/diluted in EUR) 4.69 4.12 13.8 10.93 10.74 1.8 Investments (CAPEX) 65.1 59.0 10.3 121.0 106.7 13.5

1) in constant currencies; includes sales from all stores that have been open for at least one year as well as sales from online shop

2) adjusted to exclude non-operating income and expenses, e.g. impairment losses on assets, income from disposals of properties, income from write-ups of assets impaired in previous years

Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Percentage figures calculated on basis of EUR 000s.



Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, September 29, 2026.

The HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group; ISIN: DE0006083405) increased its net sales by 7.3% to EUR 1.8 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026/27 (June 1 to August 31, 2026). This was driven by robust customer demand, particularly for seasonal product ranges, as well as a positive calendar effect. In the first half (6M) of 2026/27 (March 1 to August 31, 2026), sales increased by 6.0% to EUR 3.8 billion. HORNBACH outperformed the DIY sector and gained market share across Europe. As a result of strong sales and gross profit growth, adjusted EBIT in Q2 2026/27 rose by 12.8%, or EUR 14.1 million, to EUR 124.6 million, resulting in growth of 4.9% to EUR 285.6 million in 6M 2026/27. Sales and earnings performance were therefore in line with the full-year guidance published on May 19, 2026. Expansion plans for the remainder of the financial year include the opening of another specialist flooring store in the Netherlands, as well as the addition of six Hellweg locations to HORNBACH’s network in Germany. These are scheduled to reopen as HORNBACH DIY stores and garden centers in spring 2027.

Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of HORNBACH Management AG, commented: “By expanding in existing countries, including adding further stores in Germany, and entering the Serbian market, we are strengthening HORNBACH's presence in Europe and creating a solid foundation for the future development of our company. These significant investments are testament to our strength. While consumer sentiment in Europe remains subdued, we are growing within our existing retail space as well as with new locations and steadily gaining market share across our markets. The strong performance underscores the resilience of our business model and enables us to consistently capitalize on growth opportunities.”

Erich Harsch, CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, said: “HORNBACH delivered very strong sales and earnings performance in the second quarter. Growth was driven in particular by high demand for seasonal product ranges such as air-conditioning units, shading products and irrigation solutions, although sales increased across all product categories. We are particularly pleased that our performance is also being recognized by our customers: In recent customer surveys in Germany and Austria, we once again achieved top rankings. Our reliable pricing policy, product range and digital offerings are key success factors.”

HORNBACH Baumarkt increases sales, gains market share and continues expansion

Net sales of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, the largest operating subgroup, increased by 5.9% to EUR 3.6 billion in 6M 2026/27 (6M 2025/26: EUR 3.4 billion), with online sales including Click & Collect accounting for 13.5% (6M 2025/26: 13.1%). Compared with the previous year, online sales grew by 8.6% to EUR 485.8 million in 6M 2026/27 (6M 2025/26: EUR 447.3 million). Like-for-like sales rose by 4.0%. Between January and July 2026, HORNBACH Baumarkt successfully increased its market shares (GfK3)) to 15.9% in Germany (2025: 15.5%), 29.8% in the Netherlands (2025: 28.8%), 18.0% in Austria (2025: 17.7%), 15.4% in Switzerland (2025: 14.8%) and 40.1% in the Czech Republic (2025: 38.5%). The store network was expanded with a new DIY store in Trnava, Slovakia, in April 2026, followed by the opening of a new DIY store in Graz, Austria, in September 2026.

Adjusted EBIT increased – gross profit offset higher costs

The HORNBACH Group’s adjusted EBIT increased by 12.8%, or EUR 14.1 million, year on year to EUR 124.6 million in Q2 2026/27 (Q2 2025/26: EUR 110.5 million). This resulted in growth of 4.9% to EUR 285.6 million in 6M 2026/27 and an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5% (6M 2025/26: 7.6%). Adjustments related to positive non-operating earnings effects of EUR 0.3 million. At 34.6%, the gross margin in 2026/27 was slightly below the prior-year level (6M 2025/26: 34.9%) due to higher procurement and logistics costs. Sales-driven gross profit growth (+5.0%) offset higher personnel expenses (+4.9%) as well as increased maintenance and IT costs.

Consolidated net income slightly above the previous year – investments increased

Consolidated net income increased by 1.8% to EUR 182.2 million in 6M 2026/27 (6M 2025/26: EUR 178.9 million). The financial result was impacted by higher interest expenses and negative currency effects. Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share amounted to EUR 10.93 (6M 2025/26: EUR 10.74).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 352.0 million (6M 2025/26: EUR 271.6 million), supported by positive working capital effects and the improved operating result. Cash outflows for investments (CAPEX) increased as expected to EUR 121.0 million (6M 2025/26: EUR 106.7 million), reflecting further expansion within existing markets and the establishment of Serbia as a new country. Free cash flow after dividends therefore amounted to EUR 194.9 million (6M 2025/26: EUR 129.6 million).

Full-year guidance for 2026/27 confirmed

HORNBACH confirms the guidance published on May 19, 2026. For the 2026/27 financial year, the HORNBACH Group expects net sales to be at or slightly above4) the level of the 2025/26 financial year (EUR 6.4 billion) and adjusted EBIT to be approximately at4) the level of the 2025/26 financial year (EUR 264.7 million).

The guidance balances planned sales growth from new stores, existing sales floors and online retail, against the potential impact of geopolitical developments on consumer sentiment as well as procurement and logistics costs, among other factors. A moderate increase in costs resulting from wage increases and the implementation of IT projects is also expected over the remainder of the financial year.

With the planned addition of six Hellweg locations, HORNBACH is strengthening its existing store network in Germany and securing market share in its home market. Subject to clearance by the German Federal Cartel Office, the stores will be added on December 1, 2026, and converted into HORNBACH DIY stores and garden centers. The stores are scheduled to reopen in spring 2027.



Table 2: Miscellaneous key figures HORNBACH Group

August 31, 2026 February 28, 2026 ± Number of HORNBACH Baumarkt stores5) 177 176 +1 Sales areas (HORNBACH Baumarkt) as per BHB (000 sqm)6) 2,133 2,118 +0.7% Number of HORNBACH Baustoff Union outlets 39 39 ±0 Total workforce of HORNBACH Group7) 25,911 25,514 +1.6%

3) GfK definition: DIY stores bigger than 1,000 sqm; Data available for Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czechia

4) The following company-specific definitions apply to qualified comparative forecasts:

Revenue: “At the level of the reporting year” = -2% to +2% | “Slightly” = >+/-2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = >+/-6%

adjusted EBIT: “At the level of the reporting year” = -5% to +5% | “Slightly” = >+/-5% to +/-12% | “Significant” = >+/-12%

5) of which 174 HORNBACH home improvement stores with garden centers and 3 BODENHAUS outlets

6) Weighted net sales per sqm based on sales area BHB: Closed building (warm or cold): 100%; covered open space (cold): 50%; building material drive-in (cold): 50%; non-covered open space (cold): 25%

7) number of employees, including passive employment relationships, at balance sheet date on August 31

Note

The Half-Year Financial Report of the HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group for Q2/6M 2026/27 is available online at: www.hornbach-holding.de .

The analyst and investor update call is scheduled for 8:30 AM CEST today (English). A live broadcast is accessible via the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/57b1f862-9cd0-4812-9906-243c119ae48a

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found on our website.

About HORNBACH Group

The HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA; ISIN: DE0006083405) is an independent, family-run retail group, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 178 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries (as of September 29, 2026). With the expansion into Serbia, the company is currently entering its 10th country. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2025/26 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2026), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group employs around 26,000 employees.

Press and Investor Relations contacts Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



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