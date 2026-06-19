EQS-News: HORNBACH Group delivers strong start to new financial year – net sales up 4.9% in Q1 2026/27

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

HORNBACH Group delivers strong start to new financial year – net sales up 4.9% in Q1 2026/27



19.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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HORNBACH Group delivers strong start to new financial year – net sales up 4.9% in Q1 2026/27

Net sales of HORNBACH Group grow 4.9% to EUR 2.0 billion in Q1 2026/27

Market shares in Germany and Europe further expanded in first months of 2026 calendar year

New DIY store in Trnava (Slovakia) opened – two further store openings scheduled in 2026/27

Gross profit (+4.0%) largely offsets expected cost inflation; adjusted EBIT of EUR 161.0 million

(-0.5%) almost at prior-year level

Outlook 2026/27: Full-year guidance confirmed amidst continued macroeconomic uncertainty

Table 1: Key figures HORNBACH Group

Q1 2026/27: March 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026

(in EUR million, unless otherwise stated) Q1 2026/27 Q1 2025/26 ± in % Net sales 2,002.4 1,909.2 4.9 of which HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup 1,896.8 1,810.9 4.7 - Germany 885.3 870.0 1.8 - Other European Countries 1,011.5 940.9 7.5 Like-for-like sales growth (HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup)1) 2.8% 3.4% of which HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup 105.4 98.7 6.8 Gross profit 699.9 672.8 4.0 Gross margin (as % of net sales) 35.0 35.2% EBIT 161.0 162.6 (1.0) Adjusted EBIT2) 161.0 161.7 (0.5) Adjusted EBIT margin 8.0% 8.5% Consolidated earnings before taxes 140.7 148.8 (5.4) Consolidated net income before minority interests 104.2 110.5 (5.7) Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share (basic/diluted in EUR) 6.24 6.62 (5.7) Capital Expenditure 56.0 47.7 17.4

1) in constant currencies; includes sales from all stores that have been open for at least one year as well as sales from online shop

2) adjusted to exclude non-operating income and expenses, e.g. impairment losses on assets, income from disposals of properties, income from write-ups of assets impaired in previous years

Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Percentage figures calculated on basis of EUR 000s.

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, June 19, 2026.

HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group; ISIN: DE0006083405) increased net sales by 4.9% to EUR 2.0 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026/27 (March 1 to May 31, 2026), supported in particular by the strong performance of its DIY stores in Other European countries. The Group continued to outperform the European DIY sector and further expand its market shares across regions. Adjusted EBIT came in almost at the prior-year level at EUR 161.0 million (-0.5%; EUR -0.7 million).

“HORNBACH delivered encouraging sales growth in the first quarter, despite a continued depressed consumer environment and a demanding prior-year basis for comparison. We are increasingly benefiting from our strong market positioning across Europe. Customer demand was particularly strong in the Netherlands, Czechia, and Slovakia and underlines the positive dynamic sales performance of our European business. With new locations such as Trnava, Slovakia, and further planned store expansion, we are consistently strengthening our market positions in attractive markets,” says Albrecht Hornbach, Chairman of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG.

Erich Harsch, Chairman of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, comments: “HORNBACH remains resilient in a challenging market environment. We continue to gain market shares in Germany and Other Europe thanks to the strength of our business model. Our focus on value and our every-day-low-price promise provides clarity and creates trust. Following the first quarter, we are well on track to meet our financial guidance for the full 2026/27 financial year.”

HORNBACH Baumarkt increases sales and continues to gain market share

Net sales of the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, grew by 4.7% to EUR 1.9 billion in Q1 2026/27 (Q1 2025/26: EUR 1.8 billion), of which 13.6% was attributable to online retail, including Click & Collect. Compared with the previous year, online sales increased by 9.0% to EUR 257.5 million in Q1 2026/27 (Q1 2025/26: EUR 236.3 million). Like-for-like and currency-adjusted sales rose by 2.8%. In the period from January to April 2026, HORNBACH Baumarkt successfully increased its market shares (GfK3)) to 16.1% in Germany (2025: 15.6%), 30.4% in the Netherlands (2025: 29.7%), 18.1% in Austria (2025: 17.9%), 15.5% in Switzerland (2025: 14.9%) and 40.1% in Czechia (2025: 38.6%). A new DIY store and garden center was opened in Trnava, Slovakia, in Q1 2026/27. Further openings planned for the current financial year include a DIY store and garden center in Graz, Austria, and a specialist flooring store in Beuningen, the Netherlands.

Adjusted EBIT almost at prior-year level – gross profit offsets higher overall costs

At EUR 161.0 million (-0.5% or EUR -0.7 million), adjusted EBIT of the HORNBACH Group in Q1 2026/27 was almost at the prior-year level (Q1 2025/26: EUR 161.7 million). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 8.0% (Q1 2025/26: 8.5%). Earnings performance continued to be impacted by higher personnel expenses (+5.5%), mainly due to expansion-related workforce growth. This was accompanied by higher operating and administrative expenses, particularly for maintenance and IT infrastructure. The gross margin of 35.0% was slightly below the prior-year quarter (Q1 2025/26: 35.2%). Gross profit growth (+4.0%) almost offset the higher costs and the decline in other income. There were no non-operating earnings effects in Q1 2026/27. Adjusted EBIT therefore corresponds to EBIT.

Net income slightly lower – CapEx for organic expansion increased

Net income decreased by EUR 6.3 million to EUR 104.2 million in Q1 2026/27 (Q1 2025/26: EUR 110.5 million). This was mainly due to higher interest expenses and negative currency effects, which reduced the financial result by EUR 6.4 million to EUR -20.2 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR -13.8 million). Earnings per HORNBACH Holding share amounted to EUR 6.24 (Q1 2025/26: EUR 6.62).

Operating cash flow increased to EUR 198.9 million in Q1 2026/27 (Q1 2025/26: EUR 192.0 million). Cash outflows for investments (CapEx) rose to EUR 56.0 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 47.7 million), as expected, reflecting further expansion in existing countries and the development of Serbia as a new market. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 143.0 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 147.4 million).

Full-year guidance for 2026/27 confirmed

HORNBACH confirms the guidance published on May 19, 2026. For the 2026/27 financial year, the HORNBACH Group expects net sales to be at or slightly above4) the level of the 2025/26 financial year (EUR 6.4 billion) and adjusted EBIT to be roughly at4) the level of the 2025/26 financial year (EUR 264.7 million).

The guidance reflects planned sales growth from new stores, existing floor space, and online retail, whilst also considering the potential impact of geopolitical developments on sales and gross profit. A moderate increase in costs is expected over the remainder of the year, the extent of which will depend, among other factors, on the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations in the German retail sector.

Table 2: Miscellaneous key figures HORNBACH Group

May 31, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 ± Number of HORNBACH Baumarkt stores5) 177 176 +1 Sales areas (HORNBACH Baumarkt) as per BHB (000 sqm)6) 2,133 2,118 +0.7% Number of HORNBACH Baustoff Union outlets 39 39 ±0 Total workforce of HORNBACH Group7) 25,927 25,514 +1.6%

3) GfK definition: DIY stores bigger than 1,000 sqm; Data available for Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Czechia

4) The following company-specific definitions apply to qualified comparative forecasts:

Revenue: “At the level of the reporting year” = -2% to +2% | “Slightly” = >+/-2% to +/-6% | “Significant” = >+/-6%

adjusted EBIT: “At the level of the reporting year” = -5% to +5% | “Slightly” = >+/-5% to +/-12% | “Significant” = >+/-12%

5) of which 174 HORNBACH home improvement stores with garden centers and 3 BODENHAUS outlets

6) Weighted net sales per sqm based on sales area BHB: Closed building (warm or cold): 100%; covered open space (cold): 50%; building material drive-in (cold): 50%; non-covered open space (cold): 25%

7) number of employees, including passive employment relationships, at balance sheet date on May 31

Note

The Quarterly Statement of the HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group for Q1 2026/27 is available online at: www.hornbach-holding.de .

The analyst and investor update call is scheduled for 8:30 AM CEST today (English). A live broadcast is accessible via the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/56dcccc4-86dc-4bf2-99f9-68439bece47c

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found on our website.

About HORNBACH Group

The HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 177 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries (as of May 19, 2026). With the expansion into Serbia, the company is currently entering its 10th country. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2025/26 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2026), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,500 employees.

Press and Investor Relations contacts Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



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