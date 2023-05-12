EQS-News: HORNBACH Group lays foundations for future: Boards of Management at HORNBACH Baumarkt AG and HORNBACH Management AG to be enlarged

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

HORNBACH Group lays foundations for future: Boards of Management at HORNBACH Baumarkt AG and HORNBACH Management AG to be enlarged



Bornheim (Palatinate), May 12, 2023. The Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG appointed Christa Theurer, Member of Management Germany, Jan Hornbach, Managing Director of HORNBACH International GmbH, and Nils Hornbach, Member of Management Germany and E-Business Director at HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, to the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG as of June 1, 2023. The appointments have terms of 3 years.

Christa Theurer will be responsible in the Board of Management for Operations Germany, i.e. for operations at the 98 DIY stores and garden centers in Germany and in Luxembourg. Jan Hornbach will assume responsibility for Operations International, in this case for operations at the 71 DIY stores and garden centers in seven European countries in the operating network. Nils Hornbach will bear responsibility in the Board of Management for the E-Business division, as well as for the specialist retail concept for flooring materials managed by HORNBACH under the BODENHAUS brand and for HORNBACH Forst GmbH.

As a member of the management team and a colleague who has long been at the company, Christa Theurer has made a key contribution to our success in recent years. The experience she has gained from working closely with colleagues at HORNBACHs stores in Germany will enrich the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, comments Erich Harsch, CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG. With this decision, HORNBACH is again underlining the importance of operational aspects within the Group.

At the same time, the new appointments represent a clear commitment by the founding family to the group of companies. With this appointment of my nephews Jan Hornbach and Nils Hornbach and with my son, Dr. Christian Hornbach, who has been Managing Director of HORNBACH Baustoff Union since January 1, 2022, we have initiated further steps to secure the future of our successful family company. The sixth generation of the Hornbach family is gradually moving up the company and will be even more actively involved in the further strategic development of our business in future, remarks Albrecht Hornbach, Supervisory Board Chair of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG and CEO of HORNBACH Management AG.

Christa Theurer has been with HORNBACH since 1994. She worked as a Regional Director for many years before becoming a Member of Management Germany at HORNBACH Baumarkt AG in October 2019. The positive trend seen in sales and the business performance at the Germany country company are due not least to her commitment. Jan Hornbach has worked at the company since 2009. In 2016, he became Managing Director of HORNBACH International GmbH and thus assumed responsibility for the operating business at HORNBACHs international companies. The HORNBACH Group generates slightly more than half its sales of Euro 6.3 billion outside Germany. Nils Hornbach has been at the company for eight years. In recent years, he has been closely involved in developing new business fields, one example being BODENHAUS, HORNBACHs specialist flooring store concept. Moreover, he has also helped drive HORNBACHs success as the manager responsible for the e-business.

Alongside these appointments to the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, which is the General partner of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, will also be enlarged. In addition to his activities as CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, as of June 1, 2023 Erich Harsch will be appointed to the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, where he will be responsible for the DIY store division. He has been appointed for five years. The term of his contract as CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG will be amended to the same period of validity and thus prematurely extended.

Overview of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG from June 1, 2023:

Albrecht Hornbach (CEO): Builders Merchants (HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH), Real Estate (HORNBACH Immobilien AG)

Karin Dohm: Finance, Accounting, Tax, Group Controlling, Risk Management, Internal Audit, Legal, Compliance, Investor Relations

Erich Harsch: DIY Stores and Garden Centers (HORNBACH Baumarkt AG), Public Relations

Overview of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG from June 1, 2023

Erich Harsch (CEO): Strategic Development, Operating Services, Expansion, CSR, Public Relations

Karin Dohm: Finance, Accounting, Tax, Controlling, Risk Management, Internal Audit, Legal, Compliance, Investor Relations

Jan Hornbach: Operations International

Nils Hornbach: E-Business, Hornbach Forst, Bodenhaus

Susanne Jäger: Product Range and Product-Related Services, Private Labels, Procurement, Quality Assurance, Store Development



Karsten Kühn: Marketing, Communications, Organizational Development, Chief People Officer and Labor Director

Ingo Leiner: Logistics, Construction, Technical Procurement

Dr. Andreas Schobert: Technology

Christa Theurer: Operations Germany

HORNBACH is an independent, family-run, and listed company (ISIN DE0006083405) which generated net sales of Euro 6.3 billion in the 2022/23 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2023). This makes the HORNBACH Group one of the five largest DIY and garden product retailers in Europe. Founded in 1877, HORNBACH is the only DIY sector player with a history stretching back six generations. The Group currently operates 169 DIY stores and garden centers, two specialist retail stores, and online shops in nine countries across Europe. HORNBACH's sales concept and its product ranges are fully aligned to the needs of project and commercial customers. The company guarantees permanently low prices to its customers, making it the price leader in its sector. The high quality of advice and excellent service it provides to customers have been documented in numerous independent tests and studies. With pioneering achievements, such as the first combined DIY store and garden center (1968), the first megastore (1980), and the first DIY store with a drive-in facility (2003), HORNBACH has repeatedly demonstrated its power of innovation. The company has also acted as a jobs motor for decades, with more than 25,000 employees now working to advance its success.

