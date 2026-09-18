EQS-News: HORNBACH to open new stores in Germany and across Europe

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Expansion

HORNBACH to open new stores in Germany and across Europe



18.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HORNBACH to open new stores in Germany and across Europe



Bornheim (Palatinate, Germany), September 18, 2026. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG will open six new locations in Germany in spring 2027. The insolvency of Hellweg has created opportunities to serve even more people and support their projects in the future. Together with further planned openings in its established European countries, HORNBACH is thus set to approach the milestone of 200 DIY megastores over the coming years.



As part of the negotiations, agreements were reached to take over stores in:

Ahrensfelde

Berlin-Köpenick

Dortmund-Kley

Essen-Borbeck

Freiberg in Sachsen

St. Augustin

The transaction remains subject to review by the German Federal Cartel Office and court approval of the insolvency plan. The stores are scheduled to be taken over in early December 2026 and converted into HORNBACH DIY stores with a full project-focused offering. The stores will reopen in spring 2027.

Erich Harsch, Chief Executive Officer of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, comments: “We are continuously looking for new locations. Recent developments in Germany’s DIY sector have created opportunities at short notice to further densify our store network and gain additional market share in our home market. At the same time, we remain fully committed to our European expansion plans. On September 11, we opened our 16th DIY and garden center in Austria in Graz-Liebenau. A new specialist flooring store will open in the Netherlands later this year. In Serbia, construction work is underway for several new HORNBACH stores.”

Christa Theurer, Member of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, adds: “In selecting new locations, we consider regional market conditions as well as local customer needs and habits. We are the number one project partner and, at the same time, the price leader with our every-day-low-price guarantee. A committed and well-trained team ensures that we can offer expert advice, reliable support for every project and best-in-class services at each location.”

HORNBACH is one of Europe’s largest DIY retailers. Its strong customer focus and operational performance are reflected in consistently rising market shares, industry-leading sales floor efficiency, and sales growth well above the sector average.



The HORNBACH Group (HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA; ISIN: DE0006083405) is an independent, family-run retail group, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 178 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries. With the expansion into Serbia, the company is currently entering its 10th country. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2025/26 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2026), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group employs around 26,000 employees.



Press and Investor Relations contacts Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



HORNBACH Holding on LinkedIn