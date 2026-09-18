HORNBACH Aktie
WKN: 608340 / ISIN: DE0006083405
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18.09.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: HORNBACH to open new stores in Germany and across Europe
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EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Expansion
HORNBACH to open new stores in Germany and across Europe
The transaction remains subject to review by the German Federal Cartel Office and court approval of the insolvency plan. The stores are scheduled to be taken over in early December 2026 and converted into HORNBACH DIY stores with a full project-focused offering. The stores will reopen in spring 2027.
Erich Harsch, Chief Executive Officer of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, comments: “We are continuously looking for new locations. Recent developments in Germany’s DIY sector have created opportunities at short notice to further densify our store network and gain additional market share in our home market. At the same time, we remain fully committed to our European expansion plans. On September 11, we opened our 16th DIY and garden center in Austria in Graz-Liebenau. A new specialist flooring store will open in the Netherlands later this year. In Serbia, construction work is underway for several new HORNBACH stores.”
Christa Theurer, Member of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, adds: “In selecting new locations, we consider regional market conditions as well as local customer needs and habits. We are the number one project partner and, at the same time, the price leader with our every-day-low-price guarantee. A committed and well-trained team ensures that we can offer expert advice, reliable support for every project and best-in-class services at each location.”
HORNBACH is one of Europe’s largest DIY retailers. Its strong customer focus and operational performance are reflected in consistently rising market shares, industry-leading sales floor efficiency, and sales growth well above the sector average.
HORNBACH Holding on LinkedIn
18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE0006083405
|WKN:
|608340
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|EQS News ID:
|2401346
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401346 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu HORNBACH Holding
|
10:00
|EQS-News: HORNBACH to open new stores in Germany and across Europe (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: HORNBACH eröffnet neue Märkte in Deutschland und dem europäischen Verbreitungsgebiet (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu HORNBACH Holding
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|25.03.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.09.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HORNBACH Holding
|81,80
|-1,45%