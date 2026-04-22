EQS-News: Humanoid robotics: Schaeffler enters into strategic partnership with Hexagon Robotics

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Humanoid robotics: Schaeffler enters into strategic partnership with Hexagon Robotics



22.04.2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST

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Schaeffler and Hexagon Robotics enter into cooperation to develop key components for humanoid robots

Partnership covers supply agreement for rotary actuators and integration of AEON humanoids into global production network

Further demonstration of presence in worldwide humanoid ecosystem

Herzogenaurach, Germany/Zurich, Switzerland | April 22, 2026 | Schaeffler, the Motion Technology Company, has agreed a strategic technology partnership in the field of humanoid robotics with the Swiss company Hexagon Robotics. The cooperation centers on the development and supply of high-precision strain wave and planetary gear actuators from Schaeffler's actuator platform, winner of Deutsche Messe's Hermes Award. This move sees the company systematically bringing its core competence in power transmission to the development of humanoid robotic systems. Moreover, Schaeffler is also planning to deploy at least one thousand humanoid robots from Hexagon Robotics in its global production system within the next seven years. The goal is to gradually automate production processes, boost production efficiency and systematically scale the deployment of humanoid robots in the industrial environment.

Dr. Jochen Schröder, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffler AG, says: "Our innovative actuator platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of humanoid robots. In other words, we are creating the foundation for making humanoid robotics fit for widespread use. The cooperation with Hexagon Robotics shows how Schaeffler combines hardware excellence with industrial application. Not only are we developing key components, we are also integrating robots from Hexagon systematically into our own plants with the clear aim of further boosting our competitiveness through the use of physical AI.”

Arnaud Robert, President of Hexagon Robotics, says: "We have developed a humanoid specifically for the industrial market, leveraging our core expertise in sensor fusion, spatial intelligence, and physical AI. We are delighted to see our humanoid AEON move into real-world production. Working with Schaeffler allows us to deliver demonstrable business value across various factory environments and scale our operations.”

High-precision actuator solutions for humanoid robots

Schaeffler provides an extensive product portfolio for humanoid robotics – from roller bearings, precision drives, motors and sensors through to thermal and battery management. The partnership with Hexagon Robotics centers on the development and supply of rotary actuators used in the key joints – such as shoulders and elbows – of humanoids. Schaeffler's actuator platform includes highly efficient electric motors with integrated power electronics as well as precise encoders. They are fitted with two-stage planetary or strain wave gears, depending on the specific requirements. This provides a flexible, high-performance basis for humanoid robotics that meets all requirements. Strain wave gear reactors boast a high level of precision, zero backlash and a very good weight/torque ratio. Planetary gear actuators, on the other hand, feature high thermal stability, high torque transparency and low back-drive-ability.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.



Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.



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