EQS-News: Humanoid robotics: Schaeffler expands global partner network and cooperates with Leju Robotics in China

Humanoid robotics: Schaeffler expands global partner network and cooperates with Leju Robotics in China



02.03.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Schaeffler and Leju Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., enter into strategic partnership for the application and transfer to industrial-scale manufacturing of humanoid robots

Cooperation with Chinese manufacturer proves that Schaeffler has gained a foothold in the humanoid ecosystem and the Chinese growth market

With its eight product families, Schaeffler is perfectly positioned to become the preferred technology partner for humanoid robotics

Herzogenaurach, Germany/Suzhou, China | March 2, 2026 | The Motion Technology Company Schaeffler has entered into a partnership with Leju Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese technology company in the field of humanoid robotics. This is the first cooperation with a Chinese company, joining existing partnerships with well-known manufacturers in Europe and the USA, and represents an important step for Schaeffler in expanding its presence in the global humanoid ecosystem. The aim of the cooperation is to advance the use of humanoid robots in industrial applications such as intelligent factory inspection, equipment operation support, logistics, and human–robot collaboration. By 2035, Schaeffler plans to integrate a mid-four-digit number of humanoids into its own production.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: “In addition to its traditional core business, Schaeffler is focusing specifically on new growth areas, including humanoid robotics. With Leju Robotics, we are gaining a strong, innovative partner in one of the most dynamic growth markets for humanoids. With our eight product families and decades of manufacturing excellence and innovative strength, we are excellently positioned here. The cooperation is proof that we have established ourselves as a reliable and strong partner in the global humanoid ecosystem.”

Zhendong Ke, Vice President of Leju Robotics, says: “Schaeffler has in-depth expertise in high-end equipment manufacturing and industrial automation, while Leju Robotics offers insights in research and development and transfer to industrial-scale manufacturing of humanoid robots. This cooperation will combine the respective strengths of both parties and focus on industrial application scenarios, data collection, model iteration as well as technological advancement of the next generation. With our combined innovative strength along the industrial value chain, we contribute to building an open and mutually beneficial ecosystem for humanoid robots.”

Preferred technology partner for humanoid robotics

Schaeffler supplies key components for humanoid robots. The portfolio ranges from rolling bearings, screw drives, and precision gears to motors, sensors, thermal management, and battery management. Schaeffler thus meets all requirements for actuators, sensors, motion control, and energy management. This is complemented by in-depth expertise in twelve core manufacturing technologies – from metalworking to additive manufacturing. This combination creates ideal conditions for merging proven industrial processes with state-of-the-art robotics and developing solutions ready for series production.

Dr. Yilin Zhang, Regional CEO Greater China, says: “Humanoid robotics is one of Schaeffler’s strategic business areas and has enormous market potential, especially in China. The signing of this strategic cooperation agreement is an important step following the establishment of an independent humanoid company on-site. Through open and collaborative partnerships, we aim to further strengthen our presence within China’s industrial ecosystem. Together with outstanding partners such as Leju Robotics, we look forward to actively advancing the development of the humanoid robot industry.”



