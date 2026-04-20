EQS-News: Humanoid robotics: Schaeffler wins Hermes Award for innovative actuator platform

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Humanoid robotics: Schaeffler wins Hermes Award for innovative actuator platform



20.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Schaeffler receives prestigious Hermes Award for its scalable actuator platform for humanoids

Platform comprises highly integrated actuators specially developed for use in humanoid robot joints

Accolade underscores Schaeffler’s key role as a component supplier in the humanoid robotics segment

Hanover/Herzogenaurach, Germany | April 20, 2026 | Motion Technology Company Schaeffler has received the globally renowned Hermes Award for its highly integrated actuator platform for humanoids. An independent jury chaired by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Holger Hanselka, President of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, selected the winner from among three nominated companies. The award was presented during the official opening ceremony for Hannover Messe on April 19 by Dorothee Bär, Federal Minister of Research, Technology and Space, in the presence of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The accolade recognizes outstanding products with a high level of innovation and significant benefits for industry. This year, the focus was on the integration of mechanical engineering and artificial intelligence. Schaeffler’s award-winning actuator platform, which integrates innovative technologies, efficient production processes and extensive modularity, has been specifically designed for the joints of humanoid robots. As actuators account for around 50 percent of the total costs of humanoids, they are a pivotal factor in making them competitive. Schaeffler will therefore be instrumental in readying humanoid robots for large-scale industrial use.

Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, says: “We are very delighted to receive the prestigious Hermes Award and would like to thank the jury most sincerely. For 80 years, our company has been the embodiment of innovative strength and pioneering spirit, qualities that we apply consistently in both our core business and growth segments like humanoid robotics. With our highly integrated actuator platform, we are setting new benchmarks in this growth area by combining our decades-long technology expertise with our excellent track record in industrialization.”

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: “Receiving the renowned Hermes Award is primarily an accolade for our engineers and product developers, but we also see in it an acknowledgement of the concept of the Motion Technology Company: There’s barely any other technology at Schaeffler that illustrates more effectively the immense potential behind this concept than actuator technology, which enables energy to be converted into mechanical motion. And especially when combined with the capabilities of AI, it is evident that this is a key technology for facilitating the breakthrough of humanoid robots.”

Actuators as key components for humanoid robots

The demand for highly efficient actuators for humanoid joints is growing worldwide, which is why Schaeffler is set to begin series production of components as early as this year. The company is building on its decades of experience as an automotive and industrial supplier to offer innovative, cost-effective solutions in top-tier quality with excellent reliability and scalability. The close integration of development, production and supply chain enables a fast and flexible production ramp-up. In this process, Schaeffler relies on its 12 core manufacturing technologies, including highly automated winding technology for coils and chipless metal forming for roller bearing rings a mere 1 mm thick.

Schaeffler’s actuator platform includes rotary actuators that deliver precise and powerful rotational movements in key joints like shoulders, elbows and knees, enabling natural movement sequences. The platform is based on highly efficient electric motors with integrated power electronics along with high-precision encoders and can be configured flexibly with two-stage planetary or strain wave gears, depending on customer requirements. Thanks to an innovative architecture where the bearing is integrated into the rotor, the installation footprint is reduced by around 20 percent and the weight by up to 500 grams. This results in a design that is up to 10 mm more compact than other solutions while delivering high continuous torque. This combination of space-saving design, high efficiency, and flexible modularity makes Schaeffler’s actuator platform a key technology for the drive systems of humanoid robots.

Schaeffler at Hannover Messe

The actuator platform, as well as other innovative key components for humanoid robots and industrial solutions for intralogistics, will be on display at Booth E60 in Hall 13 from April 20 to 24. Learn more about Schaeffler’s participation in Hannover Messe 2025: Schaeffler at the Hannover Messe 2026 | Schaeffler Group

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

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