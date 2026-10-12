EQS-News: Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026: EKPO applies fuel cell technology to energy-intensive special-purpose vehicles

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Conference/Alliance

Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026: EKPO applies fuel cell technology to energy-intensive special-purpose vehicles



12.10.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026: EKPO applies fuel cell technology to energy-intensive special-purpose vehicles

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO) will showcase its portfolio of high-performance fuel cell stacks and components at Hydrogen Technology World Expo in Hamburg from October 20 to 22, 2026. At Booth 7H46 in Hall 7, EKPO will also present HyFleet, the world’s first road-legal hydrogen-powered side-by-side vehicle. The vehicle’s high-performance EKPO NM12 fuel cell stack is proving its capabilities under demanding real-world operating conditions.

Dettingen/Erms, Germany, October 12, 2026 +++ Drawing on extensive experience in developing and industrializing fuel cell technology, EKPO is advancing the use of hydrogen across a range of mobility applications. The HyFleet project* illustrates how this technology can also be used in demanding specialty vehicle applications: developed by BRP-Rotax in collaboration with industry and research partners, the side-by-side vehicle combines a range of up to 400 kilometers with a refueling time of approximately five minutes.

At the heart of the fuel cell system is EKPO’s high-performance NM12 stack. Delivering high power density, the stack provides the basis for the 90 kW fuel cell system, which achieves an efficiency of up to 60% and responds rapidly to changes in load. Extensive on- and off-road testing under real-world conditions demonstrates the system’s suitability for practical use. A passive hydrogen recirculation system developed in collaboration with HyCentA provides added robustness and efficiency. In this context, an innovative two-step needle ejector reduces mechanical complexity. With cold-start and freeze-start capability at temperatures as low as -20 °C, the system is also designed for winter and alpine conditions.

“HyFleet shows how we are applying our many years of fuel cell expertise to new mobility applications. Hydrogen is particularly well suited to demanding on- and off-road applications that require long operating hours and high availability. Our NM12 fuel cell stack, backed by our expertise in development and industrialization, helps our partners put this potential to work,” says Dr. Stefan Dwenger, Managing Director of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH.

How this potential can be put to practical use is being tested under real-world operating conditions as part of the HyFleet initiative. The project is generating insights into hydrogen-powered specialty vehicles for use in agriculture, forestry, tourism, municipal services, and industry, among other sectors. HyFleet takes an integrated approach to operating hydrogen-powered vehicle fleets: the project considers every stage, from local green hydrogen production to the powertrain, vehicle, and scalable refueling infrastructure. The results also help guide further development and the technology’s use in additional applications.

“HyFleet has demonstrated that a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain can also work successfully in a compact special-purpose vehicle designed for off-road use. In EKPO, we have a partner that brought extensive experience in developing and industrializing fuel cell stacks to the project, along with technology tailored to our needs. EKPO thus played a key role in turning our vehicle concept into reality,” says Stefan Arndt, General Manager BRP-Rotax, VP R&D Powertrain.

Extensive fuel cell portfolio on display at Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026

With more than 20 years of experience in the field of fuel cell technology, EKPO combines extensive technical expertise with industrialization capabilities drawn from the automotive industry. Alongside HyFleet, EKPO will showcase fuel cell stacks and components for a range of mobile and stationary applications at the event in Hamburg. With power outputs ranging from 16 kW to more than 400 kW, the modular platforms are engineered for high power density, efficiency, and dependable operation. EKPO also develops customized stack solutions tailored to each customer’s system architecture and specific requirements.

EKPO’s portfolio extends to green hydrogen production, with metal bipolar plates that the company develops and manufactures for PEM electrolyzers. In this context, the company adapts its know-how in precision forming as well as coating and sealing technologies to the particular demands of electrolysis. The bipolar plates are engineered to withstand demanding operating conditions and support scalable industrial manufacturing.

* The HyFleet project received funding through the Zero Emission Mobility program and was administered by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG).

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Further information can be obtained – on behalf of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies – via

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: press@ekpo-fuelcell.com

About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO 2 -neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses as well as in rail and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers – ElringKlinger and OPmobility.