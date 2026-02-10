EQS-News: Hydromer, Inc. Announces Expansion Into UV Coating and Curing Equipment Manufacturing

CONCORD, NC - February 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Hydromer, Inc. (OTC: HYDI) (the “Company”), a leader in hydrophilic, thromboresistant and antimicrobial coating technologies for over 40 years, was proud to announce its expansion into the manufacturing and global supply of leading-edge UV coating, curing and testing equipment. By integrating proprietary coatings and liners with high-performance machinery, Hydromer now provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for medical device manufacturers worldwide.

This integrated platform allows manufactures to correlate process parameters directly with performance outcomes, supporting compliance with SIO 13485 and FDA Quality System Regulations (21 CFR Part 820).

The Company’s expanded equipment platform includes:

Hydrophilic Coating Equipment: delivered uniform coating application and UV curing with minimal manual intervention.

Automated High-Throughput Coating System: a modular system comprised of load, dip coating and UV curing workstations. The fully automated configuration is designed to be operated by a single operator to increase production rates and reduce reliance on manual labor.

Friction Testing Equipment: designed for lubricity tests with precise and repeatable measurements to support performance evaluation and quality control.

“Hydromer has long been focused on coating performance and manufacturing consistency,” said Michael Torti, CEO of Hydromer. “By manufacturing and supplying the equipment used to apply our industry-leading hydrophilic coatings, we eliminate technical barriers and help our clients reduce time to market while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory confidence.”

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer R&D and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Our facilities are compliant to, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as the sale of proprietary coating formulations, automated coating with UV cure equipment, custom coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and hold patents worldwide.

