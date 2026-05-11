EQS-News: Hypoport delivered gross profit growth and a marked increase in EBIT at the start of 2026.

EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Hypoport delivered gross profit growth and a marked increase in EBIT at the start of 2026.



11.05.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST

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Q1/26 group result

Hypoport delivered gross profit growth and a marked increase in EBIT at the start of 2026.

Gross profit increased by 8% year on year to €71 million.

EBIT rose disproportionately by 40% to €12.1 million.

The EBIT margin improved significantly from 13% to 17%.

Berlin, 11 May 2026: In the first three months of 2026, Hypoport Group’s gross profit increased by 8% compared with Q1/25 to €71 million. The EBIT margin relative to gross profit improved significantly from 13% to 17%. All three segments contributed to this profitable growth.

In the Real Estate & Mortgage Platform segment, the volume of private property financing, and therefore the gross profit from these business models, was in line with the very strong prior-year quarter, while gross profit from the brokerage platform and the valuation platform VALUE rose significantly. Overall segment gross profit increased by 6% year on year to €43 million, following a strong prior-year quarter in Q1/25, which led to an 8% improvement in EBIT to €14 million and a margin expansion from 31% to 32%.

The Financing Platforms segment showed a mixed performance. The business models in the housing industry and corporate finance recorded double-digit percentage gross profit growth, driven by new customers for WOWIPORT, the ERP solution for the housing industry, and a higher closing propensity among existing customers in the corporate client business, while the instalment loan product group posted a slight decline in gross profit due to more restrictive banks. Segment gross profit rose by 7% to €18 million and EBIT increased markedly to €2.1 million, with the margin improving from 3% to 12%.

In the Insurance Platforms segment, Q1/26 saw a further slight improvement in the gross profit generated by the platforms, as well as an improvement in segment gross profit to €9 million (+14%). EBIT remained positive at €0.6 million.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, said he was pleased with the start to 2026: “Despite a highly volatile geopolitical market environment, we are on track for the record year in gross profit and EBIT that we are targeting for 2026. Across all three segments, we are currently rolling out new AI-based products and features on our platforms, thereby increasing ever more rapidly the efficiency of the processes we are responsible for in the financial services and housing industries. The potential of our data treasure trove is enormous, to the benefit of consumers, who are enjoying ever lower prices and ever faster decisions from providers on our platforms.”

(€ million) Q1

2026 Q1

2025 Change Revenue 169.3 159.2 6% Gross profit 71.0 66.0 8% of which Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 43.5 41.1 6% of which Financing Platforms 17.6 16.4 7% of which Insurance Platforms 9.3 8.1 14% of which Holding & Reconciliation 0.6 0.3 80% EBITDA 20.3 17.5 16% EBIT 12.1 8.6 40% of which Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 13.7 12.7 8% of which Financing Platforms 2.1 0.5 312% of which Insurance Platforms 0.6 0.2 298% of which Holding & Reconciliation -4.4 -4.8 8% EBIT-to-gross-profit margin 17.0 13.1 3.9 PP Net profit attributable to Hypoport SE shareholders 7.8 5.5 42% Earnings per share (EUR) 1.18 0.82 44%

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.

The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).

In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

Contact:

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestrasse 8

10557 Berlin, Germany

www.hypoport.com



2026 financial calendar:

16 March 2026: preliminary results FY 2025

30 March 2026: Annual report 2025

11 May 2026: Q1 results 2026

10 August 2026: Q2 results 2026

9 November 2026: Q3 results 2026

Data on Hypoport shares:



ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchange symbol HYQ