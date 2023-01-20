EQS-News: Hypoport SE: successful capital increase for growth opportunities in a phase of market upheaval

Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 12:55:19

20.01.2023 / 12:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 20 January 2023: The Management Board of Hypoport SE decided this morning to increase the Companys subscribed capital so that it can seize growth opportunities in the current phase of upheaval in the home ownership market.

 

The 378,788 new shares were allocated at a price of 132.00 each as part of a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The gross issue proceeds therefore amounted to 50 million.

 

The rapid change in macroeconomic conditions, followed by an exceptional reticence on the part of consumers to build, purchase and finance residential properties in Germany since late summer 2022 took us and everyone in the market by surprise, said Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, explaining the opportunities for the Group. Last year, Hypoport adapted to these changed conditions in a very short space of time. Our platforms are designed for speed, integration and innovation for the benefit of all consumers and our partners. Even in a challenging market, our partners can be more successful by working with us. We are a strong partner for anyone who wants to help more people to own a home of their own. The funds that we have raised with the capital increase are aimed at and underline our commitment to using our central role in the housing market in order to play an important and active part in its transformation.

 

The new shares are expected to be admitted for trading in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on or around 25 January 2023 without a prospectus being required. The first day of trading of the New Shares and the delivery of the New Shares to investors is expected to take place on or around 27 January 2023. The private placement was supported by Berenberg, which acted as the sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner.

 

 

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of almost 2,500 employees. It is grouped into four mutually supporting segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute some 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of nearly 8 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG and fundingport GmbH, which offer advice and their finance marketplace for corporate customers (Corporate Finance), are also part of the Credit Platform segment.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden AG and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgage finance, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool and the ePension digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes are also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

 

Contact:

 
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519
Email: ir@hypoport.de
 

Hypoport SE

Heidestrasse 8

10557 Berlin, Germany

www.hypoport.com

 

2023 financial calendar:

 

13 March 2023: Preliminary financial results for 2022

27 March 2023: 2022 annual report

8 May 2023: Interim management statement for Q1 2023

14 August 2023: Report for the first half of 2023

13 November 2023: Interim management statement for Q3 2023

 

Data on Hypoport shares:

 
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchange symbol HYQ


