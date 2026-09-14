EQS-News: IAA Transportation 2026: ElringKlinger presents next-generation technologies for the transportation and logistics sector

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Conference

IAA Transportation 2026: ElringKlinger presents next-generation technologies for the transportation and logistics sector



14.09.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

IAA Transportation 2026: ElringKlinger presents next-generation technologies for the transportation and logistics sector

With “Pioneering Mobility. Shaping the Future.” as its theme, ElringKlinger is showcasing its technology-agnostic portfolio for the future of mobility.

Innovative battery, thermal management, and lightweighting solutions make modern commercial vehicles more efficient and sustainable, while extending their range.

ElringKlinger applies its comprehensive expertise in materials, manufacturing, and systems to help develop high-performance transportation concepts tailored to customers’ needs across a variety of applications.

Dettingen/Erms, Hanover (Germany), September 2026 +++ Mobility is undergoing a transformation across the transportation and logistics sector. From battery-electric delivery vehicles to fuel-cell-based powertrains for heavy-duty long-haul transportation, the demands placed on modern commercial vehicles are steadily increasing. ElringKlinger identified this trend at an early stage and has spent more than two decades working on alternative powertrain concepts. Guided by its SHAPE30 Group strategy, the company is committed to maintaining a firm focus on future-facing technologies and actively driving the transformation of mobility.

“The demands placed on modern commercial vehicles are as varied as their applications. That calls for high-performance solutions tailored to specific requirements,” stresses Thomas Jessulat, CEO of ElringKlinger AG. “Drawing on our expertise in materials, manufacturing, and systems, we help our customers implement mobility concepts that are efficient, cost-effective, and fit for the future.”

In the area of battery technology, ElringKlinger is showcasing a broad range of solutions for modern high-voltage batteries. These include cell contacting systems for different cell formats, performance battery modules, battery systems and battery storage solutions, battery cooling plates, pressure equalizing and degassing units, solutions for battery housings, thermal insulation solutions, and rotor/stator laminated stacks featuring MetaloBond technology. These components improve battery system performance and extend service life, while helping to reduce weight and system costs. A key focus is on innovative safety and thermal management solutions that enhance protection against thermal propagation and thus contribute substantially to the safe operation of modern battery systems. Technologies for lightweight design and electric drive systems also form part of the portfolio. As a development and industrialization partner, ElringKlinger supports its customers from the concept stage through simulation, validation, and prototyping to volume production worldwide.

ElringKlinger also focuses on innovative solutions in the field of lightweighting. Highlights include ElroSafe underbody shielding for battery systems and a cockpit cross-car beam of hybrid construction. Both solutions demonstrate how modern lightweight design concepts can make commercial vehicle transportation more sustainable. By combining high mechanical strength with reduced weight, they help extend range, increase payload capacity, and improve efficiency.

About ElringKlinger

As a global development partner drawing on many years of expertise, ElringKlinger has established itself as one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, in addition to serving customers in the plastics engineering and other sectors. Since its inception in 1879, the technology group based in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, has been consistent in its efforts to provide innovative answers to present and future challenges. Today, ElringKlinger is actively shaping the future of sustainable mobility with the help of pioneering product and system solutions tailored to any type of drive platform, alongside sealing and shielding applications as well as lightweighting concepts. With a track record of two decades in the field of cutting-edge battery and fuel cell technology, the Group was at the forefront of establishing itself as an expert in e-mobility. Operating with a dedicated team of around 8,600 #transformationpioneers at around 40 locations worldwide and revenue of approx. EUR 1.6 billion in 2025, ElringKlinger is driving the sustainable transformation of the industry – brimming with passion, talent, and innovation.

For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com