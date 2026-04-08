IBU-tec Aktie

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WKN DE: A0XYHT / ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5

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08.04.2026 09:23:33

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: 2025 annual financial statements presented and dividend proposal of EUR 0.12 per share

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: 2025 annual financial statements presented and dividend proposal of EUR 0.12 per share

08.04.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: 2025 annual financial statements presented and dividend proposal of EUR 0.12 per share

  • Preliminary figures and forecasts for 2026 and 2030 fully confirmed
  • Topping-out ceremony for the spray tower on April 15, 2026, as a key milestone in the establishment of battery material production at the Bitterfeld site

Weimar, April 8, 2026 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) publishes its audited annual financial statements for 2025. Both the preliminary figures and the forecasts for 2026 and 2030 were fully confirmed as expected (cf. Ad hoc announcement, March 16, 2026). The annual report is available at https://www.ibu-tec.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/berichte-der-ibu-tec-ag/. Due to the positive earnings development in 2025 with a multiple increase in EBITDA from EUR 1.0 million to EUR 4.6 million, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2026, the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share.

IBU-tec will hold a topping-out ceremony for the new spray tower at its Bitterfeld production site on April 15, 2026; among those in attendance will be Sven Schulze, Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt. The construction of the spray tower is an important intermediate step in establishing battery material production at the Bitterfeld site in connection with the contractual agreements with PowerCo SE (see ad hoc announcements dated October 6, 2025). Production is scheduled to begin in Bitterfeld in 2028. Production capacity will amount to just over 15,000 tons of LFP cathode material per year. Against this backdrop, IBU-tec expects revenue in the battery materials segment to reach €85–90 million in 2030. Consolidated revenue is projected to rise to at least €120–140 million in 2030, with an expected EBITDA margin of 13–15 percent.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. 

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. 

 

Contact

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec@edicto.de

 


08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2304644

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304644  08.04.2026 CET/CEST

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