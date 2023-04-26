EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting elects Isabelle Weitz to the Supervisory Board and resolves to distribute a dividend

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting elects Isabelle Weitz to the Supervisory Board and resolves to distribute a dividend



26.04.2023 / 12:48 CET/CEST

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting elects Isabelle Weitz to the Supervisory Board and resolves to distribute a dividend

Weimar, 26 April 2023 At the Annual General Meeting of IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5), Isabelle Weitz was elected to the Supervisory Board with a large majority of votes. As a result, the IBU-tec Supervisory Board now consists of four members including Sandrine Cailleteau, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders approved all other items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting with a large majority. Among other things, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for the past financial year. At the Annual General Meeting, a total of 55.38 percent of the share capital was represented.

At the end of the Annual General Meeting, Jörg Leinenbach took over the position of CEO of IBU-tec from Ulrich Weitz, who, as announced, did not renew his contract. Mr. Leinenbach has been a member of the IBU-tec Executive Board for six years and previously held the role of CFO.

Ulrich Weitz: I am pleased to hand over this task to Mr. Leinenbach after more than 20 years at the helm of IBU-tec. We have already worked closely together on the Executive Board in recent years and during this time he has qualified for the office of CEO with the highest level of competence and great commitment. I wish Mr. Leinenbach all the best and much success!

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: The fact that Isabelle Weitz is now a member of the Supervisory Board of IBU-tec underlines the familys continued commitment. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Ms. Weitz and the entire Supervisory Board as well as with Mr. Weitz as Managing Director of our subsidiary IBUvolt battery materials GmbH.

The detailed voting results will soon be available on the IBU-tec website at: https://www.ibu-tec.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique thermal process technology, some of which is patented, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The companys own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned for the long term in global megatrends especially climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

Investor Relations

IBU-tec advanced materials AG

Dr. Stefan Steck

Public & Investor Relations

Hainweg 9-11

99425 Weimar, Germany

t +49 3643 8649-51

IR@ibu-tec.de

www.ibu-tec.com

Financial and Business Press

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt, Germany

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de