07.10.2022 08:35:03
EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG comments on the current market conditions with reconfirmation of its strategic growth plan
IBU-tec advanced materials AG comments on the current market conditions with reconfirmation of its strategic growth plan
Weimar, 7 October 2022 IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) reaffirms its growth strategy in spite of the present economic situation. As the only European producer of LFP battery material, IBU-tec considers itself well positioned for further growth. With its product portfolio, IBU-tec continues to play an important role in the global expansion of e-mobility and the sustainable energy transition.
The IBU2025 strategy, in which IBU-tec projects sales of 102 to more than 130 million euros and an EBITDA margin of over 20 percent in the medium term, remains unchanged.
The companys CEO Ulrich Weitz comments on the current market situation and recent developments at IBU-tec in a recent video statement. It is available in German with English subtitles at the following link: https://youtu.be/Lso9jSxx2P8.
About IBU-tec
The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.
Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends especially regarding climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.
Contact
Investor Relations
Financial and Business Press
