EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Dr. Arndt Schlosser to Step Down from the Executive Board

Weimar, 28 March 2023 IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) announces that Dr. Arndt Schlosser will resign from the Executive Board and leave the company as of 30 April 2023 by his own request and via mutual agreement. Dr. Schlosser has been a member of the Executive Board of IBU-tec since 2020 and would like to pursue new professional challenges.

Jörg Leinenbach, Co-CEO and CFO of IBU-tec, will take over Dr. Schlossers duties as future CEO until further notice. In the future, a further expansion of the Executive Board is possible. As planned, IBU-tec founder and CEO Ulrich Weitz intends to move to the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023 and, as announced on 16 March 2023, will concentrate on the development of the battery business, primarily as Managing Director of the newly founded subsidiary IBUvolt battery materials GmbH.

Jörg Leinenbach, Co-CEO of IBU-tec: I am delighted to take on the exciting challenge of leading and reshaping IBU-tecs service business. As a team that has worked well together for many years, we will lead the company into a successful future and exploit the great potential that lies particularly in the battery sector, where we and the entire market are at the beginning stages of an industry poised for amazing growth. With his expertise, his extensive network and his highest level sales strength, Ulrich Weitz will continue to provide valuable impetus for IBU-tec to further expand its excellent market position. We would like to thank Dr. Schlosser for his commitment over the past years and wish him all the best for the future.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique thermal process technology, some of which is patented, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The companys own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

