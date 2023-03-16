EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Founds Subsidiary IBUvolt battery materials GmbH

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

Corporate News

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Founds Subsidiary IBUvolt battery materials GmbH

New company due to accelerated activities in battery materials

Ulrich Weitz appointed Managing Director of the wholly-owned IBU-tec Group subsidiary

Focus on development, production and distribution of battery materials

Weimar, 16 March 2023 IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) takes into account the increasing importance of the battery materials business and founds IBUvolt battery materials GmbH. The hundred-percent owned Group subsidiary focuses on the development, manufacture and sale of battery materials and will reflect the accelerated growth in this area to a significant extent in the coming years. Furthermore, development services for cathode and anode active materials are the focus of IBUvolt battery materials GmbH. Ulrich Weitz has been appointed Managing Director of the new company, who will serve as CEO of the IBU-tec Group until the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023 and will then move to the Supervisory Board.

Jörg Leinenbach, current Co-CEO and designated sole CEO of IBU-tec: With the new company, we also want to structurally underpin IBU-tecs rapid growth in the battery business. I am glad that our company founder and major shareholder Ulrich Weitz will drive the development in this area in the coming years in the new company. We will benefit from his expertise and, above all, from his network on our growth path.

Ulrich Weitz, Managing Director of IBUvolt battery materials GmbH and current CEO of IBU-tec: With the founding of the new company, we have taken another important step. The IBUvolt team can concentrate fully on the further development of battery materials and react quickly, agilely and unbureaucratically to new market developments. Together with our team, I would like to further expand IBU-tecs position in this strategically important area and open up new markets and applications.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique thermal process technology, some of which is patented, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The companys own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

