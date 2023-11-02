EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Is the First Manufacturer in Europe to Commercially Produce Layer Oxides for Sodium-Ion Batteries

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Is the First Manufacturer in Europe to Commercially Produce Layer Oxides for Sodium-Ion Batteries

First commercial production of sodium manganese oxide (NMO) in Europe

Optimized for use in stationary energy storage and electric vehicles

Positioning in the future market of sodium batteries

Weimar, 2 November 2023 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has launched its new product IBUvolt® NMO, a cathode material for batteries of the future. Sodium manganese oxide (NMO) forms the basis for novel sodium-ion batteries that do not require lithium or other rare raw materials. IBU-tec is thus the first manufacturer in Europe to produce and commercially distribute NMO in larger quantities. IBU-tec’s material is primarily designed for use in stationary energy storage systems and smaller electric vehicles, e.g. for inner-city traffic.

IBU-tec has been driving the development and optimization of NMO from laboratory to industrial scale since 2021. IBU-tec has succeeded in developing a special two-stage process that uses the equipment used for LFP cathode material and enables significantly more energy-efficient production compared to previously known manufacturing methods.

NMO consists mainly of materials that are commonly found in the environment. Sodium is the sixth most abundant element on earth and can be extracted from sea salt or salt domes, among other things. Manganese is the third most abundant metal after iron and titanium. Sodium-ion batteries can thus be produced much more cheaply and in a more environmentally friendly way than lithium-ion batteries. The new type of battery is also characterized by an even higher level of safety.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: “IBU-tec is already the technology leader in Europe for LFP cathode material. With the sodium-ion battery, the next generation of innovative batteries is already in the starting blocks – and IBU-tec is once again one of the pioneers and innovation drivers here. This will enable us to position ourselves even more broadly in the battery sector and position ourselves in another growth market.”

