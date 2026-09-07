EQS-News: IBU-tec receives important permit from the State Administrative Office – another milestone in the construction of Europe's largest LFP production plant

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IBU-tec receives important permit from the State Administrative Office – another milestone in the construction of Europe's largest LFP production plant



07.09.2026 / 09:37 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

IBU-tec receives important permit from the State Administrative Office – another milestone in the construction of Europe's largest LFP production plant

Weimar, September 7, 2026 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) reports on its next success in the construction of Europe's largest LFP production plant. The State Administrative Office (Landesverwaltungsamt) of Saxony-Anhalt has issued the required permit for new operational buildings for the construction of the production platform for battery material with a capacity of 15,000 tons per year at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen site. The now approved building complex also includes a new, state-of-the-art laboratory for battery materials made from various material combinations.

The permit marks another milestone for IBU-tec, following progress made in recent months toward the planned high-volume production of LFP battery material starting in 2028. For example, the setting up of the logistics infrastructure, the expansion of analytical capabilities, and the harmonization of IT systems have progressed according to the established schedule. In addition, detailed engineering for the production facilities has begun, and the steel structure for a logistics warehouse with a storage capacity of approximately 2,000 pallets has been erected on the site. Interior fit-out is expected to be completed by the end of the year; trial operation of the spray tower is scheduled to begin at the end of Q4.

Starting in early 2028, the production plant in Bitterfeld-Wolfen will go into operation. IBU-tec will then be the only provider in Europe capable of producing LFP cathode material on an industrial scale. PowerCo SE has secured the entire capacity for a period of 10 years on the basis of already defined prices. In addition to its use in electromobility, the production platform of IBU-tec can, in principle, also be used to produce battery materials for stationary energy storage and certain areas of defense technology.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection — and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de