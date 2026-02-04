EQS-News: IBU-tec: Research project develops a concept for dry coating on an industrial scale using IBUvolt® LFP400

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Study

IBU-tec: Research project develops a concept for dry coating on an industrial scale using IBUvolt® LFP400



04.02.2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IBU-tec: Research project develops a concept for dry coating on an industrial scale using IBUvolt® LFP400

Weimar, 4 February 2026 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG („IBU-tec“, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) can report progress in dry coating within the framework of battery cell production using IBUvolt® LFP400.

In the “ProLiT” project, led by the Institute for Particle Technology (iPAT) at TU Braunschweig and conducted together with renowned partners such as Daikin Chemical, Matthews Engineering, Coperion, Maschinenfabrik Gustav Eirich and Meet/University of Münster, a scalable process for the dry coating of battery electrodes on a large industrial scale in the GWh range was developed. The white paper produced as part of the research project outlines a plant concept designed for an annual capacity of 1 GWh. The findings can be transferred to larger production environments, for example gigafactory-scale plants with a capacity of 10 GWh.

The process uses IBU-tec’s IBUvolt® LFP400 battery material. Thanks to its specific material properties, it is particularly well suited to this innovative dry-coating process. Compared with conventional wet coating processes, this process offers many advantages: it requires significantly less energy in production and eliminates the need for environmentally harmful solvents. IBU-tec has been researching the dry coating of cathodes together with partners already since 2022.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: “With the latest progress in dry coating, we are once again demonstrating our strength in scaling the development of innovative battery materials for a wide range of applications from initial trials through to industrial scale. It is part of our strong, diversified business model that we continuously develop battery materials and manufacturing processes further together with partners.”

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de