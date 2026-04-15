EQS-News: IBU-tec: Successful topping-out ceremony for new spray tower as intermediate step for large-scale LFP production at the Bitterfeld site

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Expansion

IBU-tec: Successful topping-out ceremony for new spray tower as intermediate step for large-scale LFP production at the Bitterfeld site



15.04.2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

IBU-tec: Successful topping-out ceremony for new spray tower as intermediate step for large-scale LFP production at the Bitterfeld site

New production plant for approx. 15,000 tons of European LFP cathode material per year

Buildup of production as part of the comprehensive development and production contracts with PowerCo SE

Unique plant at the European "chemical hub" of Bitterfeld-Wolfen with a reduced carbon footprint

Sven Schulze, Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, at the topping-out ceremony: "Battery materials are key to the energy transition."

Weimar, April 15, 2026 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) today completed a significant intermediate step in the buildup of a large-scale production of European LFP battery material with the topping-out ceremony for the new spray tower at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen site. The spray tower is a central component of the state-of-the-art LFP production plant, which will be put into operation starting in 2028. With a capacity of 15,000 tons for the production of European LFP cathode material, the facility will be the first of its kind in Europe and thus an important part of building up a European battery value chain. The new LFP plant is based on a production process developed by IBU-tec that does not require Chinese technology and is specifically geared to the European market. The battery material produced in this way is characterized, for example, by a significantly improved carbon footprint, as the technology consumes only about half as much energy compared to conventional processes from China.

As part of a Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") and an additional long-term supply agreement building upon it with PowerCo SE, LFP cathode material is to be produced at the plant on an industrial scale (see ad hoc disclosures of October 6, 2025). PowerCo has secured access to the entire resulting production volume for a period of ten years. During the transition phase, starting this year and continuing through 2028, LFP cathode material will be produced in existing plants at IBU-tec’s headquarters in Weimar. As a result of the PowerCo contracts, IBU-tec anticipates total revenues in the mid-double-digit million-euro range from production in Weimar over the three-year period following the start of production, as well as non-revenue-effective milestone payments from the JDA, also totaling an amount in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.

Further steps for the buildup of the new production in Bitterfeld-Wolfen include, starting in the middle of the current year, the setting up of further infrastructure for the LFP production plant - such as the construction of a logistics facility - and the planned commissioning of the spray tower in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In a festive atmosphere, high-profile representatives from politics and industry attended today’s topping-out ceremony in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, including the Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, Sven Schulze.

Sven Schulze, Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt:

"Due to the current geopolitical situation, it is more important than ever to send a clear signal for industrial sovereignty and technological viability in Europe. Battery materials are key to the energy transition and the transformation of the automotive industry. This makes it all the more encouraging to have a strong company like IBU-tec in Saxony-Anhalt that is very well positioned in the future-proof market of battery technology and is establishing an independent European value chain for battery materials here in Bitterfeld.”

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: “Today, we have come a significant step closer to our goal of becoming Europe’s battery powerhouse. With the new production plant, we are creating the foundation to manufacture LFP cathode material for the first time on an industrial scale in Europe. In doing so, we are making an important contribution to securing the European battery value chain and to supplying our customers with high-performance and more sustainable materials."

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de