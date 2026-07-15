EQS-News: IBU-tec with Further Scheduled Construction Progress in Building LFP Production Facility in Bitterfeld

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IBU-tec with Further Scheduled Construction Progress in Building LFP Production Facility in Bitterfeld



15.07.2026 / 11:36 CET/CEST

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IBU-tec with Further Scheduled Construction Progress in Building LFP Production Facility in Bitterfeld

Construction phases for logistics infrastructure implemented on schedule and detailed engineering of the production facility underway

Trial operations for spray tower expected to commence in Q4 2026

Capacity expansion agreed with PowerCo SE advancing as planned

Weimar, 15 July 2026 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) is continuing to systematically advance its capacities for the industrial production of LFP battery materials.

The construction of logistics infrastructure, the expansion of the analytics spectrum in Bitterfeld, as well as the harmonization of IT systems are progressing according to the established schedule. In addition, detailed engineering for the production facilities has now begun. The steel structure for a new logistics hall with storage capacity for approximately 1,800 pallets has now been erected on site, with interior fit-out expected to be finalized over the next six months.

Following the topping-out ceremony for the new, state-of-the-art spray tower in April 2026, IBU-tec is taking further steps to implement the agreements made with PowerCo SE regarding process development, capacity expansion, and production of LFP cathode material (see ad hoc release dated October 6, 2025). Trial operation of the spray tower is also scheduled to begin in Q4 2026.

The LFP production facility, which is set to commence operations in 2028, will have an annual capacity of 15,000 tonnes, increasing IBU-tec’s existing capacities by approximately five times. The facility is the first of its kind in Europe and a key building block in the development of a European battery value chain. It is based on a proprietary production process developed by IBU-tec that does not rely on the use of Chinese technology and is tailored to the European market. The battery material produced by IBU-tec also features a superior CO2 footprint, as the technology as the technology consumes only about half the energy compared to conventional processes from China. PowerCo has contractually secured the entire production volume for a minimum period of ten years.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: “ We are making good progress in building the large-scale production capacities for LFP battery materials in Bitterfeld. We are in close and constructive communication with PowerCo regarding the scheduled implementation of our timeline. In the coming months, we will achieve further milestones so that production can start as expected in 2028.”

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de