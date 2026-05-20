EQS-News: IBU-tec with successful Annual General Meeting / Dividend approved and additional Supervisory Board member elected 

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

IBU-tec with successful Annual General Meeting / Dividend approved and additional Supervisory Board member elected



20.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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IBU-tec with successful Annual General Meeting / Dividend approved and additional Supervisory Board member elected

Weimar, 20 May 2026 – At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 96%. A total of 51.11% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Among other things, it was resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share.

The Annual General Meeting also elected Max Narr, General Partner at the venture capital fund Blue Forest Ventures, as a new member of the IBU-tec Supervisory Board. Until 2020, Narr was operationally active within the IBU-tec Group, including in a management position at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals as well as serving as Head of Investor Relations. The IBU-tec Supervisory Board now consists of four members.

At the Annual General Meeting, IBU-tec CEO Jörg Leinenbach and CPO and company founder Ulrich Weitz once again presented the company’s strategy to the shareholders, with a focus on the battery segment. In doing so, they provided information on the next steps for implementing the contractual agreements with PowerCo SE. The current year will be characterized by the build-up of capacities for large-scale production of LFP battery material. Work is continuing fully according to plan. From the end of 2027, the facilities are scheduled to be ready for production.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed in the IR section at the following link: https://www.ibu-tec.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

IBU-tec@edicto.de