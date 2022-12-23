|
EQS-News: ICHOR Coal N.V.: Supervisory Board changes after change of majority shareholder
|
EQS-News: Ichor Coal N.V.
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Supervisory Board changes after change of majority shareholder
The former Supervisory Board members, Mr. Tarek Malak (Chairman), Mr. Paolo Barbieri and Mr. Benjamin Pourrat, resigned at the close of the EGM and received full and final discharge for the performance of their duties as Supervisory Board members. The Company is thankful for all they contributed to the Company over the years and getting the Company to where it is today. On behalf of the Management Board, Mr. Reinhardt van Wyk (CEO of Ichor Coal N.V.), thanked the outgoing Supervisory Board for their valuable support as well as long and trustful cooperation.
Also all other agenda items of the EGM were adopted unanimously by the general meeting of the Company, and the voting results of the EGM are published separately on the Companys website. The sole shareholder participating in the EGM was Montrachet Investments SA, the majority shareholder of the Company, owning ca. 88% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.
The Management Board
Pretoria, South Africa, 23 December 2022
For further information please see the Companys website at www.ichorcoal.com.
All communications to the Company in connection with the foregoing should be addressed as follows:
Ichor Coal N.V.
210 Amarand Ave. Pegasus Building 1, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria, South Africa
Tel: +27 12 003 2970
Email: info@ichorcoal.com
