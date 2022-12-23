EQS-News: ICHOR Coal N.V.: Supervisory Board changes after change of majority shareholder

EQS-News: Ichor Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

ICHOR Coal N.V.: Supervisory Board changes after change of majority shareholder



23.12.2022 / 12:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supervisory Board changes after change of majority shareholder



Ichor Coal N.V. (the Company, ISIN NL0010022307) announces that during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM") on 23 December 2022, the general meeting of the Company unanimously resolved to appoint Mr. Hans-Jörg Gatt, Mr. Markus Mair and Mr. Markus Meister as members of the Supervisory Board for a period ending immediately following the Annual General Meeting of 2026. Together their vast experience will be most valuable to the Company.



The former Supervisory Board members, Mr. Tarek Malak (Chairman), Mr. Paolo Barbieri and Mr. Benjamin Pourrat, resigned at the close of the EGM and received full and final discharge for the performance of their duties as Supervisory Board members. The Company is thankful for all they contributed to the Company over the years and getting the Company to where it is today. On behalf of the Management Board, Mr. Reinhardt van Wyk (CEO of Ichor Coal N.V.), thanked the outgoing Supervisory Board for their valuable support as well as long and trustful cooperation.



At the same time, Mr. van Wyk welcomed the newly elected Chairman Mr. Meister, and members Mr. Mair and Mr. Gatt, and is looking forward to working with them in future.



Also all other agenda items of the EGM were adopted unanimously by the general meeting of the Company, and the voting results of the EGM are published separately on the Companys website. The sole shareholder participating in the EGM was Montrachet Investments SA, the majority shareholder of the Company, owning ca. 88% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

The Management Board

Pretoria, South Africa, 23 December 2022

For further information please see the Companys website at www.ichorcoal.com.

All communications to the Company in connection with the foregoing should be addressed as follows:

Ichor Coal N.V.

210 Amarand Ave. Pegasus Building 1, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria, South Africa

Tel: +27 12 003 2970

Email: info@ichorcoal.com