EQS-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG has announced not to call its 300 million 4.00% Tier 2 Bond, callable on 31 January 2023.

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG has announced not to call its 300 million 4.00% Tier 2 Bond, callable on 31 January 2023.



21.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

[Düsseldorf, 21 December 2022] The decision not to call the Tier 2 Bond (ISIN: DE000A2GSG24 the Bond) has been taken after careful evaluation of various factors, including market conditions and economic costs.

The Bond will reset to a new fixed coupon being the equivalent of 5-year Euro Mid Swaps plus 3.617% from 31 January 2023 (as per the terms and conditions of the Bond), until the final maturity date on 31 January 2028.

Contact:

Armin Baltzer, Telefon: +49 211 8221-6236, E-Mail: investor.relations@ikb.de

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG provides small and mid-size enterprises with loans, capital market services and advisory services.