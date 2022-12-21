|
21.12.2022 08:00:10
EQS-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG has announced not to call its 300 million 4.00% Tier 2 Bond, callable on 31 January 2023.
|
EQS-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG has announced not to call its 300 million 4.00% Tier 2 Bond, callable on 31 January 2023.
[Düsseldorf, 21 December 2022] The decision not to call the Tier 2 Bond (ISIN: DE000A2GSG24 the Bond) has been taken after careful evaluation of various factors, including market conditions and economic costs.
The Bond will reset to a new fixed coupon being the equivalent of 5-year Euro Mid Swaps plus 3.617% from 31 January 2023 (as per the terms and conditions of the Bond), until the final maturity date on 31 January 2028.
Contact:
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG provides small and mid-size enterprises with loans, capital market services and advisory services.
21.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
|Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 8221-4511
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 8221-2511
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ikb.de
|Internet:
|www.ikb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008063306
|WKN:
|806330
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518215
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1518215 21.12.2022 CET/CEST
