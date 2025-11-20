IMD Companies Aktie

IMD Companies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NJ28 / ISIN: US45928B1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 14:34:01

EQS-News: iMD Companies Announces Development of Retail Crypto Cloud Mining Platform: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards With Transparent Revenue-Share Model

EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial
iMD Companies Announces Development of Retail Crypto Cloud Mining Platform: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards With Transparent Revenue-Share Model

20.11.2025 / 14:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - November 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) today announces the plan to have an official launch of a highly anticipated retail crypto cloud mining platform. This will enable individual users to purchase mining contracts and earn direct rewards from the company’s cryptocurrency mining contracts.

The company is developing a platform which will allow IMD Companies users to buy contracts and purchase hash power to the public through a simple, user-friendly cloud mining platform. Customers can participate in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) mining without purchasing or maintaining hardware.

Key Highlights of the Retail Cloud Mining Launch:

  • Live and Generating Revenue: Once launched iMD’s users will have the ability to use the platform to redirect them to purchase a contract and access a fleet of top-tier Antminer S23 (SHA-256) and Scrypt ASICs continues to exceed internal hash rate and yield targets in its U.S. facilities.
  • Customer Revenue-Share Model: When the platform is finished users will be able purchase fixed-term contracts. and receive mining rewards attributable to their allocated hash power, paid daily directly to their wallet.
  • Flexible Contract Options: Starting at just $100, contracts will range from 30 days to 24 months, with instant activation and real-time dashboard tracking of earnings and hash rate performance.
  • Supported Coins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) - with more coins to be added in Q1 2026.

CEO Rick Wilson stated: “One week ago we announced our mining plan of operations. Today we’re delivering on the next phase of building a platform that through iMD Companies referral program will let everyday users plug directly into that success. Our revenue-share model will be straightforward - when our miners earn, our customers earn, and everyone can track it in real time.”

About iMD Companies, Inc. iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida-based holding company driving innovation and shareholder value through strategic initiatives in healthcare technology and blockchain infrastructure. The company’s U.S.-based cryptocurrency mining division is now a core revenue-generating pillar.

For additional information on iMD’s cloud mining platform, contract terms, or corporate developments, visit imdcompaniesinc.com

Follow iMD Companies:

Twitter: twitter.com/imd_inc

Instagram: instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc

Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed. iMD Companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact: iMD Companies, Inc. Email: info@imdcompaniesinc.com

 

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: IMD Companies, Inc

20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IMD Companies, Inc
United States
ISIN: US45928B1098
EQS News ID: 2233550

 
End of News EQS News Service

2233550  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IMD Companies Incmehr Nachrichten