EQS-News: iMD Companies Announces Development of Retail Crypto Cloud Mining Platform: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards With Transparent Revenue-Share Model

iMD Companies Announces Development of Retail Crypto Cloud Mining Platform: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards With Transparent Revenue-Share Model
|
IMD Companies, Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - November 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) today announces the plan to have an official launch of a highly anticipated retail crypto cloud mining platform. This will enable individual users to purchase mining contracts and earn direct rewards from the company’s cryptocurrency mining contracts.
The company is developing a platform which will allow IMD Companies users to buy contracts and purchase hash power to the public through a simple, user-friendly cloud mining platform. Customers can participate in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) mining without purchasing or maintaining hardware.
Key Highlights of the Retail Cloud Mining Launch:
CEO Rick Wilson stated: “One week ago we announced our mining plan of operations. Today we’re delivering on the next phase of building a platform that through iMD Companies referral program will let everyday users plug directly into that success. Our revenue-share model will be straightforward - when our miners earn, our customers earn, and everyone can track it in real time.”
About iMD Companies, Inc. iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida-based holding company driving innovation and shareholder value through strategic initiatives in healthcare technology and blockchain infrastructure. The company’s U.S.-based cryptocurrency mining division is now a core revenue-generating pillar.
For additional information on iMD’s cloud mining platform, contract terms, or corporate developments, visit imdcompaniesinc.com
Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed. iMD Companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Contact: iMD Companies, Inc. Email: info@imdcompaniesinc.com
