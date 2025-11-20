EQS-News: iMD Companies Announces Development of Retail Crypto Cloud Mining Platform: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards With Transparent Revenue-Share Model

EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

iMD Companies Announces Development of Retail Crypto Cloud Mining Platform: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards With Transparent Revenue-Share Model



RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - November 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) today announces the plan to have an official launch of a highly anticipated retail crypto cloud mining platform. This will enable individual users to purchase mining contracts and earn direct rewards from the company’s cryptocurrency mining contracts.

The company is developing a platform which will allow IMD Companies users to buy contracts and purchase hash power to the public through a simple, user-friendly cloud mining platform. Customers can participate in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) mining without purchasing or maintaining hardware.

Key Highlights of the Retail Cloud Mining Launch:

Live and Generating Revenue : Once launched iMD’s users will have the ability to use the platform to redirect them to purchase a contract and access a fleet of top-tier Antminer S23 (SHA-256) and Scrypt ASICs continues to exceed internal hash rate and yield targets in its U.S. facilities.

: Once launched iMD’s users will have the ability to use the platform to redirect them to purchase a contract and access a fleet of top-tier Antminer S23 (SHA-256) and Scrypt ASICs continues to exceed internal hash rate and yield targets in its U.S. facilities. Customer Revenue-Share Model : When the platform is finished users will be able purchase fixed-term contracts. and receive mining rewards attributable to their allocated hash power, paid daily directly to their wallet.

: When the platform is finished users will be able purchase fixed-term contracts. and receive attributable to their allocated hash power, paid daily directly to their wallet. Flexible Contract Options : Starting at just $100, contracts will range from 30 days to 24 months, with instant activation and real-time dashboard tracking of earnings and hash rate performance.

: Starting at just $100, contracts will range from 30 days to 24 months, with instant activation and real-time dashboard tracking of earnings and hash rate performance. Supported Coins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) - with more coins to be added in Q1 2026.

CEO Rick Wilson stated: “One week ago we announced our mining plan of operations. Today we’re delivering on the next phase of building a platform that through iMD Companies referral program will let everyday users plug directly into that success. Our revenue-share model will be straightforward - when our miners earn, our customers earn, and everyone can track it in real time.”

About iMD Companies, Inc. iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida-based holding company driving innovation and shareholder value through strategic initiatives in healthcare technology and blockchain infrastructure. The company’s U.S.-based cryptocurrency mining division is now a core revenue-generating pillar.

For additional information on iMD’s cloud mining platform, contract terms, or corporate developments, visit imdcompaniesinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed. iMD Companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact: iMD Companies, Inc. Email: info@imdcompaniesinc.com

