EQS-News: iMD Companies, Inc. Finalizing Strategic Alliance to Expand U.S. Cloud Mining Operations in 2026

EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

iMD Companies, Inc. Finalizing Strategic Alliance to Expand U.S. Cloud Mining Operations in 2026



15.01.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - January 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), a Florida-based holding company focused on blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency services, today announced that it is finalizing a strategic alliance designed to expand its U.S.-based Bitcoin cloud mining operations beginning in 2026.

The alliance builds on iMD’s late-2025 operational milestones, including the launch of its Bitcoin-focused cloud mining platform, retail mining contracts offering revenue-share participation, and partnerships supporting U.S.-based mining capacity. The Company expects the new alliance to support additional infrastructure deployment, operational scalability, and revenue diversification within its cloud mining business.

The U.S. cloud mining market continues to grow as retail and institutional participants seek access to Bitcoin mining without the costs and complexity of owning and operating hardware. Industry trends including post-halving efficiency improvements, renewable energy integration, and AI-driven operational optimization are contributing to increased demand for managed mining services.

iMD’s cloud mining strategy remains focused on the Bitcoin Proof-of-Work network and U.S.-based operations, with an emphasis on transparency, predictable revenue models, and operational efficiency.

“This strategic alliance represents an important step in our growth strategy for 2026,” said Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD Companies, Inc. “It strengthens our ability to scale our U.S. cloud mining operations, expand access to mining services for retail and institutional participants, and build a more diversified and resilient revenue platform. We expect to provide additional details as implementation milestones are reached.”

The Company expects to release further updates regarding operational capacity, deployment timelines, and platform enhancements in the coming weeks through OTC Markets filings and official company communications.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida-based holding company pursuing growth opportunities in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency services, including U.S.-based cloud mining operations providing accessible Bitcoin mining participation through managed platforms.

For more information, review filings on OTC Markets or visit imdcompaniesinc.com

Follow @imd_inc on X for company updates

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

News Source: IMD Companies, Inc