EQS-News: iMD Companies, Inc. in Advanced Due Diligence Phase on Mining Acquisition and Active Negotiations for Medical Health Company

EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

iMD Companies, Inc. in Advanced Due Diligence Phase on Mining Acquisition and Active Negotiations for Medical Health Company



18.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - June 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) today announced it is in advanced due diligence to acquire a company in the mining sector and is simultaneously in active negotiations to purchase a target in the medical health space.

These opportunities align with iMD’s strategy of acquiring revenue-generating businesses in established and high-potential industries. The mining target represents continued expansion in natural resources, while the medical health acquisition would further strengthen the Company’s presence in the healthcare sector.

“We are pleased with the progress on both fronts,” said Richard Wilson, CEO of iMD Companies, Inc. “These potential acquisitions reflect our disciplined approach to identifying assets that can deliver long-term value and sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

The Company expects to complete due diligence and negotiations in the coming weeks and will provide further updates as material developments occur. iMD remains committed to transparency and timely communication with its shareholders.

For more on iMD: Visit imdcompaniesinc.com or OTC Markets. Follow @imd_inc on X for real-time updates.

About iMD Companies, Inc. iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida corporation focused on strategic acquisitions and growth across the mining, medical/health, and technology sectors. The Company seeks to build shareholder value through targeted acquisitions in industries with strong fundamentals and long-term demand.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Media Contact: info@imdcompaniesinc.com

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News Source: IMD Companies, Inc