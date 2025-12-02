EQS-News: iMD Companies Moving Forward With Strategic Expansion in Cloud Mining Amid U.S. Sector Boom

EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - December 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), a Florida-based innovator at the intersection of blockchain infrastructure, today released an update on its cryptocurrency mining division, affirming that the company remains firmly on track with its cloud mining initiatives. Building on recent milestones - including the October 2025 partnership for Bitcoin mining operations and the November announcement of a retail cloud mining platform - IMD Companies is capitalizing on the explosive growth of the U.S. cloud mining sector. This expansion reflects a broader industry shift from high-risk speculation to reliable, production-focused models, driven by surging retail and institutional adoption.

Cloud Mining's Rapid Ascent in the United States

The cloud mining landscape in the U.S. is experiencing unprecedented momentum in 2025, fueled by several converging forces:

Retail and Institutional Surge : With over 400 million global cryptocurrency users as of late 2024, U.S. participation has spiked, particularly among retail investors seeking passive income streams. Institutional inflows hit $260 million in August 2025 alone, as firms like BlackRock allocate to compliant, green-energy cloud operations. This marks a pivot toward "mining as a service," where users lease hash power remotely, bypassing hardware costs that can exceed $10,000 for ASIC miners.





: With over 400 million global cryptocurrency users as of late 2024, U.S. participation has spiked, particularly among retail investors seeking passive income streams. Institutional inflows hit $260 million in August 2025 alone, as firms like BlackRock allocate to compliant, green-energy cloud operations. This marks a pivot toward "mining as a service," where users lease hash power remotely, bypassing hardware costs that can exceed $10,000 for ASIC miners. Operational Efficiency Gains : Cloud platforms leverage AI for real-time optimization, achieving up to 99.98% uptime and dynamic load balancing. This reduces energy demands - critical amid rising U.S. electricity prices - and aligns with environmental priorities, as over 52% of Bitcoin mining now draws from renewables like hydro and wind.





: Cloud platforms leverage AI for real-time optimization, achieving up to 99.98% uptime and dynamic load balancing. This reduces energy demands - critical amid rising U.S. electricity prices - and aligns with environmental priorities, as over 52% of Bitcoin mining now draws from renewables like hydro and wind. From Speculation to Steady Production: Post-2024 Bitcoin halving, traditional mining profitability plummeted, but cloud models offer predictable daily payouts. Platforms report 45% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025, with 28% of small-scale miners worldwide now using cloud services for diversified yields.

Projections underscore this trajectory: The cloud mining sector is on pace to exceed $110 million in annual revenue by year-end 2025, part of a broader cryptocurrency mining market valued at $14.81 billion. Looking ahead, the "connected mining" ecosystem - integrating cloud with AI and distributed data centers - could reach $19.2 billion by 2030, growing at a 17.3% CAGR.

"This is about building consistent value in a maturing market," said Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD Companies. "Our cloud mining strategy is expected to deliver accessible, compliant opportunities for retail and institutional players alike, aligning with the U.S. shift toward efficient, transparent crypto production."

About iMD Companies, Inc. iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida corporation focused on acquisitions and technology in the crypto currency, blockchain, and application development markets.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

